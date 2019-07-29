【St. Louis Chinese American News 圣路易时报讯】

“领袖，以人民的名义” “美国新时代-我们是谁”及系列是圣路易社区学院美术系、当代艺术画廊主任左映雪教授最近完成的一些以当下国际政治大环境视野为背景的绘画作品。

这批作品的画面以写实的手法刻画了数十位各国领袖，政客与普通民众的形象，用拼贴和剪裁手段将这些不同人物有机结合，构成一幅幅视觉冲击，穿越时空地域的叙事宏图。

作品中出现了系列具有鲜明时代特征的形象，象征性的隐喻了一系列与其相连的史实，使观者驻步，沉思，诘问如今世界范围人类社会面临的政治，经济，宗教，战争与文化冲突的原因及化解之道。

21世纪，人类社会面临自然环境恶化，资源枯竭，资讯爆炸，电子数字技术革命，人工智能对传统人类生产和生活方式颠覆性挑战，人类社会再次发展到一个历史性的转折节点。

在此关键时期，各国领袖理应与各国民众携手并进为创造更和谐的人类社会而鞠躬尽瘁，但事实经常背离人民的良好愿望。

作为一个画家，左映雪教授力图通过这个展览，用审美方式呼唤民众在艺术欣赏的同时对当前世界范围内发生的重大事件以公正，智慧，理性的态度客观，冷静观察，用良知思考，明辨是非，去伪存真，为人类共同命运行使公民权利，对政府和伪善政客们监督，监察，以确保历史的车轮不脱离公平，正义，营造全人类未来美好家园的轨道。

“THE VOICE” Exhibit – Yingxue Zuo

「呼声」- 左映雪教授系列壁画、漫画展

A political art exhibit from a renowned artist and alumnus is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s University Museum this fall.

时间 Date:

from Aug. 1 to Dec. 14, with the exhibit open during normal museum hours. 八月一号至十二月十四号

地点 Place:

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s University Museum 南伊利诺州卡尔邦德尔大学美术馆

画展开幕式 A special reception: Aug. 31 from 4:30-7 p.m.,

讲座 with an artist talk from 5-6 p.m.

Admission to the Museum is free and open to the public. The Museum is currently open Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays 1-4 p.m. Public metered parking is available across from the Student Center and beside Woody Hall.

“THE VOICE”

The political art exhibit will feature four large murals and eight pieces of framed art. Zuo explains his passion for the pieces as a visual expression of his concerns of the past half century, outlining political, cultural and societal topics.

“This is a historical turning point, and the American people are facing a serious challenge for protecting true American values and the democratic foundation to avoid historical reverse,” Zuo said.

As an artist, Zuo takes it as his responsibility to use art as a way to voice serious thoughts about American values.

Artist combines Chinese and American techniques

Known for his unique works inspired by the natural world, Zuo combines ancient Chinese techniques with modern practices. His work spans across sketches, oil paintings, woodblock prints and Chinese ink paintings, with over 60 different exhibitions collected by universities, colleges, companies and private collectors, according to his website.

While working as the chair of the art department at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, Zuo regularly travels to China for tours and workshops.

Zuo earned his bachelors of fine arts from Northeast Normal University, Changchun, Jilan Province, China, and his masters of fine arts from SIU.