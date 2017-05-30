TAO + LEE Associates, Inc., Becomes First Mosaic Ambassador Architecture Company

【圣路易时报讯】圣路易地区欢迎新移民Mosaic专案，日前邀得第一位建筑业之Mosaic大使 – 陶李建筑师事务所。

总部设在圣路易的陶李建筑师事务所系由陶克平、Helen Lee两位夫妇建筑师在1995年创立，成立以来一直积极参与移民社区各项义工社区服务，获奖数次，并担任多个社区族裔非营利组织董事，陶克平建筑师是圣路易大家长陶光业博士三公子，陶克平建筑师夫妇是在美出生长大的华裔第二代，但承袭家风，护家爱家、护社区爱社区，是有乃父之风，成为圣路易移民社区楷模标准，值得表率。

陶李建筑师融入主潮流，协助移民社区不遗余力，最近为圣路易接收移民和难民之公立学校Nahed Chapman New American Academy改建了一座耗资20万元的足球场，于2016年9月13日竣工启用。

陶克平建筑师还担任圣路易Mosaic专案指导委员会指导，圣路易国际机构董事，他们夫妇同时参与美华协会(OCA)协助亚美专业人士成长专案(Mentoring Asian American Professionals Program, MAAP)。

Helen Lee最近才协助一位专业人士进入圣路易Caleres鞋厂公司工作，该公司也进一步雇用拥有STEM(Science、Technology、Engineering and Mathematics)学位之国际学生。除此之外，陶李建筑师也关注支持各文化和国际性社团和组织。

陶李建筑师在圣路易市、圣路易郡融入多元化之努力并获肯定，曾荣获年度企业奖、年度亚美企业奖、多元化领导奖，入选少数族裔多元名人录，更是亚美商会和圣路易美华协会积极的支持者。

陶李建筑师事务所在全美颇负盛名，承包设计许多大型作品和建筑，陶克平和太太 Henlen Lee 都毕业于纽约哥伦比亚大学建筑系。 Henlen Lee来自加州洛杉矶，陶克平则是圣路易人，大学毕业后，他们曾经住过纽约和英国伦敦，并在那里的大建筑公司工作，为了伸展自己的理想和抱负，应用自己的设计理念，他们决定回到圣路易创建自己的公司，圣路易著名的餐厅Crazy Bowls & Wraps, Modesto, Trattoria Marcella, 2013年圣路易艺术博物馆东翼扩建工程等都是陶李建筑师事务所的杰作。

圣路易华裔陶李建筑师事务所荣获2015年圣路易市商业奖(St. Louis City Annual Business Award)表彰该事务所对圣路易地区企业和商业发展之特别专注和投入。

2016年11月在圣路易 Clayton 市开幕之 Nami Ramon 拉面餐厅是陶李建筑师最新作品之一。

陶李建筑师事务所电话：314-446-0885，网站： www.taolee.com。

TAO + LEE Associates, Inc., Becomes First Mosaic Ambassador Architecture Company

St. Louis CNR (Construction News & Review) Magazine, Published on May 23, 2017 in Companies/News

St. Louis Mosaic Project is pleased with the addition of its recent two Mosaic Ambassador Companies in the Architecture industry. TAO + LEE is the first Mosaic Ambassador Architecture Company to be joining, followed by Trivers Associates. Based in St. Louis and founded in 1995, TAO + LEE provides architectural, planning, interiors and creative design services. The founders and principals and longtime Mosaic Ambassadors, Peter Tao and Helen Lee, modeled the firm based on their extensive global experiences with projects located both domestically and internationally.

TAO + LEE has been tremendously involved in the St. Louis community. The firm recently led an effort to improve health and wellness as well as inclusion at the St. Louis Public School’s Nahed Chapman New American Academy. This is a transitional school for 500+ new immigrants and refugee children who come from different countries and speak different languages. Nahed Chapman New American Academy is one of thirty three Mosaic Ambassador Schools. In partnership with the construction industry in St. Louis, TAO + LEE envisioned, then co-led a tremendous project to create a new soccer field and social gathering space, at Nahed Chapman New American Academy as a means to build bridges for the students through sports. This was dedicated in 2016.

The firm continues to support a variety of causes and initiatives focused on immigrants and refugees, including the St. Louis Mosaic Project, where Mr. Tao is a member of the Steering Committee, the International Institute and Welcoming America. TAO + LEE will continue to mentor professionals from the international community. Mr. Tao and Ms. Lee have participated in mentorship programs such as the OCA St. Louis MAAP Program; Ms. Lee’s recent efforts helped connect an individual with employment at Caleres. The firm has stepped forward in its role in international student retention by hiring an international student with a STEM degree and will continue to mentor international students. In addition to professionals and international students, TAO + LEE will also continue to support cultural and international affinity groups.

TAO + LEE has been widely recognized for engagement efforts in the City of St. Louis and the greater St. Louis community with regards to Diversity and Inclusion. Recognitions include Business of the Year Award, Asian Business of the Year, Diverse Business Leader and has also been featured in the book Who’s Who Diversity in Color. TAO + LEE is an active sponsor of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of St. Louis (AACC) and Organization of Chinese-Americans-Asian Pacific American Advocates (OCA St. Louis).

The St. Louis Mosaic Project was launched in 2012 in response to an economic impact report that showed St. Louis was lagging in immigrant growth and highlighted the potential economic benefits of increasing its foreign-born population. The Mosaic Project is a regional initiative that is professionally managed by St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, World Trade Center and a 27-member committee. Its goal is to transform St. Louis into the fastest growing major metropolitan area for immigration by 2020 and promote regional prosperity through immigration and innovation. Learn more at www.stlmosaicproject.org.

TAO + LEE Associates, Inc. is an award winning St. Louis based design firm providing Architectural, Planning, Interiors, and Creative Design services for a diversity of project types, sizes & applications. The firm has extensive experience in the planning, design and execution of Commercial, Cultural and Educational, Residential, Restaurants and Retail, as well as variety of other project types, which include Healthcare, Industrial, Sports-Recreation, as well as unique Creative Design projects (including Art Projects and Installations).