三天三夜 白天跳到黑夜 跳舞不要停歇

DANCE ST LOUIS 推出2017年 「春之舞」嘉年华会

【圣路易时报讯】圣路易舞蹈界春季最大盛事，Dance St Louis 邀请了全美知名30多个舞团，将于5月26日至28日国殇节假期，在圣路易密苏里大学Touhill表演艺术中心，举办「春之舞」大型舞蹈嘉年华会，表演三天三夜六场，每场票价仅售$10-20元，欢迎各界爱舞人士把握机会购票欣赏，购票请洽 Dance St. Louis (314 ) 534-6622, http://www.dancestlouis.org。

今年是Dance St Louis第十年举办「春之舞」大型舞蹈嘉年华会。 「春之舞」花团锦簇，美上加美，是带动圣路易地区舞蹈界风潮一个成功范例，三十多个受邀演出的舞团各具特色，有着不同型式舞蹈风格（从芭蕾，古典和现代到印度舞，西非舞等）之演出，观众将耳目一新。

DANCE ST. LOUIS AND EMERSON PRESENT THE 10TH ANNUAL

SPRING TO DANCE® FESTIVAL

AT THE TOUHILL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

More than 30 professional companies from across the country perform a wide spectrum of dance styles for three nights of nonstop dance

Festival line-up includes Joffrey Ballet, NYC tap icon Jason Samuels Smith, Aerial Dance Chicago, Miami City Ballet and many more!

WHAT: 10th Annual Emerson SPRING TO DANCE® Festival 2017

30+ professional dance companies from around the country, varying in style and repertoire, perform for 3 nights

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 26-28, 2017

5:30 p.m. – Terrace Lobby community performances • 6 p.m. – Lee Theater performances • 7:30 p.m. – Anheuser-Busch Performance Hall performances

WHERE: Touhill Performing Arts Center

TICKETS: $10-20 per night. Call 314-534-6622 or visit http://www.dancestlouis.org.

St. Louis (May 9, 2017) – SPRING TO DANCE® returns for its 10th year! Dance St. Louis concludes its 2016-17 season with the 10th Annual Emerson SPRING TO DANCE Festival on Memorial Day Weekend. As one of the region’s must-see festivals, SPRING TO DANCE brings together more than 30 professional premier and emerging dance companies from across the country for three unique, exhilarating nights over Memorial Day weekend. From ballet, modern and contemporary to Indian, West African, aerial and tap, the festival presents a wide spectrum of dance styles, offering something for everyone with a different program each night. Tickets are $10-$20 per night.

FESTIVAL’S NIGHTLY SCHEDULE

A total of 10-11 performances from different companies take place each night of the festival. At 6 p.m. performances by four professional companies begin in the Lee Theater, followed by the 7:30 p.m. mainstage performances in the Anheuser-Busch Performance Hall by six or seven more professional companies.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. when St. Louis-area community dance groups lead interactive demonstrations in the Touhill’s Terrace Lobby, performing a range of dance styles such as hip-hop, African, hula and Central American folk dance. This year’s local community groups include: Tribe Ayaka, Hip Hop Foundation Fanatics, Grand Center Arts Academy – Dance Ensemble, Chasing Lights, Alma de Mexico, Grupo Atlantico, Dance Life Center, Alexandra Ballet.

The participating professional companies of the 10th Annual Emerson SPRING TO DANCE® FESTIVAL 2017 come to St. Louis from as far as San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington State on the West Coast to New York City and Washington D.C. on the East Coast as well as numerous Chicago-based companies.

The full line-up of participating companies and festival schedule are as follows:

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Lee Theater, 6-7 p.m.

Christopher K. Morgan & Artists

Clinard Dance

Lehrer Dance

Collage Dance Collective

A-B Performance Hall, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

MADCO

Sewam American Indian Dance

DanceWorks Chicago

Divine Rhythm Productions ft. Jason Samuels Smith & Igmar Thomas

Joffrey Ballet

Idaho Regional Ballet

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Lee Theater, 6-7 p.m.

Kambre’ Contemporary Dance Company

Prakriti Dance

Neos Dance Theatre

Ate9 dANCEcOMPANY

Leverage Dance Theater* (performing a special environmental piece)

A-B Performance Hall, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Mid-Columbia Ballet

Lucky Plush Productions

Chicago Tap Theatre

San Francisco Ballet

The Dancing Wheels Company

The Big Muddy Dance Company

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Lee Theater, 6-7 p.m.

Same Planet Different World

Afriky Lolo

Chelonia Dance

MOMENTA

A-B Performance Hall, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis Ballet

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Chicago Human Rhythm Project

Miami City Ballet

Aerial Dance Chicago/Elements Contemporary Ballet

Eisenhower Dance

Utah Regional Ballet

REVIEWS

Covered by the New York Times and Dance Magazine, the festival has gained national and regional attention for thrilling audiences with a smorgasbord of dance styles from the premier and emerging dance companies for a ticket price under $20. Dance Magazine states, “In a difficult economic climate, Dance St. Louis has just the ticket.” Time Out Chicago says, “Audiences flock to the performances—the price is right and the offerings are generous.” The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says, “Of all the local Memorial Day weekend events, perhaps the most consistently exciting is the three-night Spring to Dance Festival presented by Dance St. Louis.”

TICKETS

Tickets are $10-$20. Save $5 when selecting a Lee Theater ticket and main stage Anheuser-Busch Performance Hall ticket for the same night. Tickets are available at the Dance St. Louis box office at 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive (in Grand Center), St. Louis, MO 63103, or by calling 314-534-6622 or by visiting http://dancestlouis.org.

FESTIVAL & SEASON SPONSORS

Dance St. Louis is grateful for sponsor support to continue its mission to present world-class dance. Emerson is the title sponsor of the 10th Annual Emerson SPRING TO DANCE® Festival. The Whitaker Foundation and Centene Charitable Foundation are presenting sponsors. Festival supporting sponsors include Edward Jones, Missouri Arts Council and the Touhill Performing Arts Center. UMSL is Dance St. Louis’ supporting season sponsor. Dance St. Louis is also supported by Ameren, Arts and Education Council, Missouri Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Regional Arts Commission and the Shubert Foundation.

___________

Dance St. Louis

Dance St. Louis is widely recognized as the leading dance presenter in St. Louis, the Midwest and by the professional dance community. Founded in 1966, Dance St. Louis has been bringing the greatest dance of the world to St. Louis audiences for 51 years. Dance St. Louis is dedicated to the enrichment of the cultural landscape and artistic reputation of St. Louis by presenting great dance companies and educational opportunities that make dance accessible to everyone. Dance St. Louis also conducts a broad range of education programs for the St. Louis community. Each year, the Education Outreach Program introduces thousands of schoolchildren to the magic of dance through in-school workshops and mainstage performances. For more information, please visit http://dancestlouis.org.