Incarnate Word Parish

13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017

April 10, 2018, 7:00 PM

Free

An evening of chamber concert music at Incarnate Word Parish in West County. Join SLSO members Xiaoxiao Qiang, violin, Xi Zhang, viola, Yin Xiong, cello, along with pianist Wen Shen, for beautiful music in the sanctuary.

A Symphony Where You Worship community event

In partnership with OCA St. Louis

这是一场在圣路易西郡Incarnate Word Parish教区举行的免费室内音乐会晚会。圣路易交响乐团团员小提琴强箫箫，中提琴Zhang Xi，大提琴熊胤，和钢琴家沈文担纲演出，一起进入圣殿欣赏美妙音乐。