九月 Saint Louis Art Fair 圣路易艺术嘉年华会 提前预报

【圣路易时报讯】圣路易地区最大型艺术节庆嘉年华会，2019年第26届圣路易艺术节(Saint Louis Art Fair)9月6日、7日、8日一连三天在圣路易Clayton市城区八个街区举行。

今年亮点: 圣地亚哥 Animal Cracker Conspiracy 现代木偶秀

Animals on Stilts will Walk in the Streets at the Saint Louis Art Fair in September

(Clayton, MO) — Cultural Festivals is pleased to welcome Animal Cracker Conspiracy to this

year’s Saint Louis Art Fair. These San Diego based performers are known for attracting attention and pushing the boundaries of kinetic performance. Described as an intersection of fine art, puppetry, performance art, physical theater, and mixed media, Animal Cracker Conspiracy has received awards and grants from 20 arts organizations including the Jim Henson Foundation.

Top artists from around the country and parts of the world will gather in downtown Clayton,

September 6-8 for the Saint Louis Art Fair. The three-day event offers free admission and will feature 181 artists representing multiple mediums.

A family favorite for over two decades, the Creative Castle will provide a hands-on art

experience for more than 8,000 children with multiple project choices presented by community organizations and educators. And visitors will find our live music stage on Maryland Avenue this year.

2019 Saint Louis Art Fair in Downtown Clayton, MO

Presented by Centene Charitable Foundation

Friday, September 6 – 5:00pm-10:00pm

Saturday, September 7 – 11:00am-10:00pm

Sunday, September 8 – 11:00am-5:00pm

Hotels and great restaurants are within walking distance from the Art Fair with public

transportation (including MetroLink, bus lines) and ride-sharing options available.

For more information on the Saint Louis Art Fair, go to www.saintlouisartfair.com.