(August 10, 2019 — St. Louis) The Be EARLY organization will hold a panel discussion on Asian Americans and empowerment at the St. Louis County Library – Headquarters on Saturday, August 10 from 12:30-2:30 pm. The event will feature a number of distinguished AAPI members of St. Louis’ political community discussing civic engagement and the important role Asian Americans can make in shaping our region’s future. Be EARLY is a statewide organization focused on empowering and educating Asian American youth.

Panelists include former Mehlville School Board President Venki Palamand, MO Medical Cannabis Trade Association Board Member Dr. Mimi Vo, founder of Students Demand Action St. Louis Sunny Lu, and former Wesley Bell for St. Louis County Prosecutor organizer Noor Rahman. The panel will be moderated by Caroline Fan, founder of the Be Early organization.

Dr. Mimi Vo, Board Member of the MO Cannabis Trade Association, stated, “It is important for Asian Americans, especially our youth, to stay informed and involved so we can speak up about what is important to us. There’s a stereotype that Asian Americans are quiet, I’m glad this group is challenging that and encouraging a new generation of leadership.”

Venki Palamand, former President of the Mehlville School Board, said the reason he served in public office is, “The decisions representatives make will impact our lives for years to come and we need Asian Americans in policy positions bringing their perspective and voice to our nation in order to improve the lives of all Americans.”

Community members can reserve their free tickets to this panel online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ asian-americans-and- empowerment-panel-tickets- 66340629609