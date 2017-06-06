Save the Date: Thunderbirds set to perform June 10-11, 2017 for Scott AFB Centennial Celebration

庆祝史考特空军基地百周年, 本周六日两天(6月10日和11日)在史考特空军基地（Scott AFB）将举行航空展览。除了各类军用飞机静态展示外，还会邀请世界一流的美国空军雷鸟飞行表演队参加空中展示。机会难得，不要错过啦！

INFORMATION

Location: Scott AFB, Illinois

Date: June 10-11, 2017

Times: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION!

AIRSHOW SCHEDULE

June 10 & 11

9:00 a.m. – Gates Open

11:15 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

C-21, C-40, KC-135 fly-by

JN-4 fly-by

T-33 “Acemaker”

B-2 fly-by

C-17 Globemaster

12:35 p.m. – Tora, Tora, Tora

P-51 Mustang

F/A-18 Super Hornet

1:40 p.m. – U.S. Army Black Daggers

Kevin Coleman

MiG-17

2:30 p.m. – USAF Thunderbirds

5:00 p.m. – Airshow & Open House Ends

Note: All times are subject to change. Events are listed in the order they will occur.