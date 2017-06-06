Save the Date: Thunderbirds set to perform June 10-11, 2017 for Scott AFB Centennial Celebration
庆祝史考特空军基地百周年, 本周六日两天(6月10日和11日)在史考特空军基地（Scott AFB）将举行航空展览。除了各类军用飞机静态展示外，还会邀请世界一流的美国空军雷鸟飞行表演队参加空中展示。机会难得，不要错过啦！
INFORMATION
Location: Scott AFB, Illinois
Date: June 10-11, 2017
Times: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FREE ADMISSION!
AIRSHOW SCHEDULE
June 10 & 11
9:00 a.m. – Gates Open
11:15 a.m. – Opening Ceremony
C-21, C-40, KC-135 fly-by
JN-4 fly-by
T-33 “Acemaker”
B-2 fly-by
C-17 Globemaster
12:35 p.m. – Tora, Tora, Tora
P-51 Mustang
F/A-18 Super Hornet
1:40 p.m. – U.S. Army Black Daggers
Kevin Coleman
MiG-17
2:30 p.m. – USAF Thunderbirds
5:00 p.m. – Airshow & Open House Ends
Note: All times are subject to change. Events are listed in the order they will occur.