Ameren

Fridge and Freezer Recycling Program



THE POWER TO SAVE IS EASY

Do you have a working fridge or freezer you’d like removed from your home and recycled? We’ll pick it up for you and you’ll receive $25.*

And you’ll also receive an Energy Efficiency Kit valued at $50.* This kit includes ENERGY STAR® certified lightbulbs, a showerhead, a faucet aerator and other products designed to help lower your energy use. That’s the Power to Save.