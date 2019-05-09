六月一日 台美人傳統慶「粽之旅」

【St. Louis Chinese American News 圣路易时报讯】

請大家把六月一日留下來，因為台美人傳統慶又來了！

今年我們將以台灣的「粽傳統」為主題。一方面讓大家同聚，享用道地美食，並彼此交流與認識，增加社團的凝聚力；另方面透過DIY包粽子活動，更加深刻體驗台灣的傳統文化。甚或透過互相激盪找出新粽材、新口味、新方法、新文化火花。

這是一個老少咸宜，跨世代同樂的好機會，更是向外推展台灣文化，進行庶民外交的好契機。場地 (The Foundry Bakery 烘培坊 June 1st., 6:00 – 8:30 pm) 容量有限，請大家揪同親朋好友、小朋友、外國朋友及早報名參加。

來一趟美味、歡樂的「粽之旅」吧！

Please save the date of June 1 for the return of Taiwanese American Heritage Celebration!

The year’s theme is ‘Taiwanese Zongzi Culture’. We invite all to come and enjoy various flavors of Zongzi (Taiwanese tamale or rice dumpling), socialize and build a sense of community. We also plan DIY Zongzi making sessions to encourage a deeper understanding of Taiwanese customs and traditions. Hopefully, through these activities and exchanges, we inspire each other to new tastes, new recipes, and new cultural insights!

This is an event for the whole family and friends of all ages. It is also a good opportunity for promoting Taiwanese culture to friends of other cultural backgrounds. Please sign up early to guarantee your place as capacity is limited.

We look forward to meeting you at this fun and delicious ‘Tour de Zongzi’ celebration!