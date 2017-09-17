周一仍有游行，请大家注意安全

周一仍有游行，请同学们合理规划出行。消息来自学校邮件：预计9月18日6:30pm左右，学校周边Delmar Loop区域，仍会有群众游行示威，请同学们注意自身安全，合理规划出行时间。如要离校，请避免单独出行，出行时请携带手机以及身份证件，告知他人自己将前往的地点，出行大概所需的时间。如遇暴力事件，请务必尽快撤离现场。如遇紧急情况，请立即与911或WUPD联系，电话：314-935-5555。

此次游行的目的是针对State of Missouri v. Jason Stockley案，在本案中被告被判无罪。此次裁决引发了一系列有关法律公正等方面的问题。对此，华大法学院将于本周二举行研讨会，欢迎感兴趣的同学前来参加。

活动详情：

Tuesday,September 19

12:08 p.m. –1:00 p.m.

Anheuser-BuschHall, 3rd Floor, Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom.

将到场的专家包括：

1. WilliamTate, the Edward Mallinckrodt Distinguished University Professor, Deanof the Graduate School of Art & Sciences, and Vice Provost for GraduateEducation;

2. PeterJoy, the Henry Hitchcock Professor of Law and Director of the CriminalJustice Clinic;

3. MahryaFulfer Page, Law School Career Strategist and former St Louis AssistantCircuit Attorney;

4. KathrynBanks, Lecturer in Law and Director of the Children’s RightsClinic.

