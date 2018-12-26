圣路易斯中文学校2019年春季开学通知 (2019 Spring Semester Opening)

圣路易斯中文学校将于2019年1月6日以崭新的面貌迎接新的学期。为了满足广大家长及学生的需求，学校决定在这学期增加一节课外活动课, 也就是说两节中文课上完, 将有两节课外活动课供学生选择, 上课时间下午1:45-5:00。

这学期的课外活动选修课程, 是学校经过家长和学生问卷调查结果精心设计的, 并聘请经验丰富, 具有专业水平的老师任教. 我们秉承本校一贯的办学传统, 即用最低学费, 提供最高质量的教学, 以服务于社区和华人家庭学习汉语, 弘扬中华文化的需要。

学校语文班设有幼儿，简体字, 双语班及成人班。为帮助具有较高中文水平的学生加强申请大学的竞争能力, 学校将继续开设中文SAT课, 由资深老师胡景佳授课。并特别为高年级学生新推出了英文写作及演讲选修课，由经验丰富的Mr. Morris教授主讲。

丰富多彩的课外活动课程将为学生及家长提供更加广阔的选择范围和文娱项目，如羽毛球，乒乓球，摄影，少儿Python电脑编程，瑜伽， 舞蹈，唱歌，功夫，太极, 数学，绘画, 手工等课程. 学校网站有课程详细介绍：www.stlcls.org

现场注册时间: 1月6日 下午1:00 (上课时间 下午1:45 – 5:00)

校址：Selvidge Middle School, 235 New Ballwin Road, Ballwin, MO63021.

电话：636-399-8302

St. Louis Chinese Language School (STLCLS) will be opening on January 6, 2019 (class time: 1:45pm-5:00pm). STLCLS provides language courses from K-12, in simplified Chinese characters, bilingual, and adult classes. STLCLS will continue to offer Chinese SAT class to help students with higher levels of Chinese to enhance competition in college applications. In addition, we will add a new course, English Creative Writing and Speech for senior high school students. Besides the classes we provided last year, we will also add several enrichment classes and activities for students and the families, such as Badminton, Table Tennis (Ping-Pong), Python Programming for kids, Photography, Yuga，Dance, Singing, Martial Arts, Tai Chi, Advanced Mathematics, Painting, Art and Crafts, etc. Please get on the school website for detailed information at www.stlcls.org.

On-site registration time: 1:00pm of January 6, 2019 (class time: 1:45pm-5:00pm)

School Address: Selvidge Middle School, 235 New Ballwin Road, Ballwin, MO63021

Tel: 636-399-8302