圣路易斯捐赠日就要到啦! 您的爱心献给谁?

深刻体验难民辛酸 圣路易斯国际机构需要您的支持

【圣路易时报讯】每年的五月份圣路易斯都举办一年一度的慈善捐赠日： Give STL Day。

捐赠日是一个24小时的线上募捐活动，由圣路易斯社区基金会（St. Louis Community Foundation）举办。这个基金会始于1915年，至今已经做了一个多世纪的慈善事业了。基金会每年的五月份都会选一天作为捐赠日，鼓励圣路易斯社会各界聚集在一起，在24小时的时间内，尽可能多的汇集慈善捐款，以支持本地非营利组织的工作。

去年的圣路易斯捐赠日当天，就有1万4千多人在网站上捐款，因为活动火爆，捐款的人太多，网站一度被挤瘫痪。后来主办方把网站修好，又开通了电话募捐热线。众人拾柴火焰高，短短24小时之内，捐款总额高达215万美金，帮助资助了圣路易斯地区913家慈善非营利机构。



今年的捐赠日定在了五月十一日星期四举行，届时会有864家慈善机构参加募捐。最少的捐款金额是10美金，最高10万美金。基金会还会随机抽奖，赠送St. Louis Cardinal红雀队棒球票给幸运的捐款人。

圣路易斯国际机构需要您的支持

国际机构宗旨在于 Immersion 融入，Investment 投入 和 Inclusion 纳入 三大主题，融入包括英语学习、社工辅导，职业训练，移民服务和难民安顿等项目，投入包括小企业创业、社区发展、财务规划、资产建立，全球农业等项目。融入包括社区文化、国际嘉年华会、教育推广、企业服务中心、翻译、顾问，在职训练等项目。

圣路易斯国际机构平均每年安顿来自全球80个国家，超过七千五百名难民，大约占圣路易斯市、郡外国移民人口总数的5%，每年的国际嘉年华会有上千移民社团组织参与，提供美食、表演节目和义工服务。在大圣路易斯地区的多元化、经济成长、文化融合和移民难民服务工作中，国际机构扮演着极为重要的角色。

Please click here to donate!

Please consider a gift to the International Institute on Give STL Day, May 11.



Your tax-deductible investment will enable us to continue to integrate foreign-born newcomers by teaching English, locating jobs, providing business start-up loans, and, perhaps most importantly, resettling refugees.

Last year, we assisted more than 8,000 newcomers from 80 countries. We provided a lifeline by sponsoring more than 1,100 refugees from a dozen countries including Syria, Bhutan, Somalia, Burma, Congo (DRC), and Iraq.

Please mark your calendars!

We request you support a strong and vibrant multicultural St. Louis by making a gift to the International Institute. Your investment will in turn enhance the cultural and economic fabric of our community.

Visit www.givestlday.org for additional details, social media profile, and more. Don’t forget to give on May 11!

For more information on the International Institute of St. Louis, visit our website.

Cordially,

Anna

Anna Crosslin

President & CEO