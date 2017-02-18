圣路易斯狂欢节玩转指南 一起high爆全场

Mardi Gras在这个周末开始，每个人都知道圣路易斯。排队Beggin’ Pet Parade 或thrill to the Wiener Dog Derby，然后现在请计算你将会2月25日在哪里？不知道？那就看看这篇文章吧。

本周末

5K Run for Your Beads

想健康锻炼，体验本土圣路易斯Mardi Gras风格。穿上你喜欢的紫色，金色和绿色服装。沿赛道的中点站将提供免费啤酒和飓风（规定：21岁以上的赛跑者）。所有注册人将收到限量版5K Run for Your Beads T恤。2月18日星期六，上午9时30分预注册; $ 35

Lafayette Ave. & 8th Street, mardigras.com/events/

Beggin’ Pet Parade

加入世界上最大的宠物游行之一。作为吉尼斯世界纪录保持者，贝格金宠物游行拥有数以千计的装扮宠物是一个大亮点。参加游行的每只宠物所需的注册费为10美元，可享受开放动物保护区。所有其他活动都免费游行观众。2月19日上午10点至下午4点，免费。314-982-3523，

www.begginpetparade.com. Soulard neighborhood, Allen Ave. and Menard Street.

Wiener Dog Derby

如果你的狗的速度堪比摩托车，那就来参加吧。在下午2点开始。关于年龄划分四个部分，这两个事件是免费的观众，但$ 10在游行或种族中输入您的mutt。2月19日下午2点，免费观众。Soulard Market Park, Lafayette Ave. & S. 9th Street.

Sidney Street Shakers Mardi Gras Party

Thu.，2月23日晚上8点，$ 6。Off Broadway，3509 Lemp Ave.，St.Louis，314-773-3363。

Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball

在圣路易斯市政厅的圆形大厅中由狂欢节基金会主办，节日提供食物，鸡尾酒，跳舞和壮观的娱乐活动。市长将收益送给Mardi Gras基金会，自2003年以来，它已经提供社区补助金改善Soulard和市中心。 星期二，2月24日，下午7点$ 150一般入场。St. Louis City Hall, 1200 Market Street.

The Grand Parade

游行在上午11点在布什体育场开始，整个社区成为一个街头聚会，持续到深夜，大多数酒吧的饮料和食品特价。入场游行是免费的，星期二，2月25日上午11点，www.mardigrasinc.org。Anheuser Busch，1 Busch Place，St. Louis，800-342-5283。

High Heel Drag Race

如果你认为跑步很容易，那如果穿着高跟鞋呢。在今天下午3点前往Nadine’s Gin Joint (1931 South Twelfth Street; www.mardigrasinc.org) 在那里完整的表演者穿上他们最好的服装和高跟鞋在跳舞。但今年有几个奖金。释放你的能量与激情，你可以穿上你的鞋子的选择比赛，男人比赛要穿高跟鞋。入场是免费的，赢家获得奖品和宝石。

Colt Ford at Country Gras

Get ready for a Mardi Gras Party like no other, Country Gras. On Sat., Feb. 25, an all-inclusive party at Social House in Soulard stars 93.7 The Bull featuring Colt Ford. Sat., Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., all-inclusive tickets starting at $55, 314-241-3023, kerry@partystarevents.com, countrygras.com. Social House Soulard, 1551 S. 7th Street.

Mardi Gras 2017

自助早餐时间为8 am-10 am，现价$ 8.99。班车游行9:30 am-5：30 pm。在上午9:30和上午10:30有班车服务，票价为40美元（ticket price includes early shuttle, breakfast buffet and unlimited hurricanes or Abita Mardi Bock until the shuttle leaves)）。班车服务每小时不间断运行，直到下午5:30。first served with $10 receipt. Drink and food specials all day. Live music by the Zydeco Crawdaddies 1 p.m. -5 p.m. and Rogers & Nienhaus 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (no cover). Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m.-midnight, 314-968-0061, info@hwy61roadhouse.com, hwy61roadhouse.com/. Hwy 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen, 34 S. Old Orchard Ave., Webster Groves.

Mardi Gras at Big Daddy’s

Big Daddy’s on the Landing is the official Cruzan Rum Late Night Headquarters of Mardi Gras. Check it out all week for “the Best Mardi Gras Experience in the Whole Wide World.” Big Daddy’s offers affordable parking and a free shuttle to and from Mardi Gras. Shuttle runs from 8 a.m. ‘til midnight all day and night. Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.; Sat., Feb. 25, 8-3 a.m.; Tue., Feb. 28, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., free shuttle to/from Mardi Gras 8 a.m. ‘til midnight, 314-621-6700, bigdaddysevents@gmail.com. Big Daddy’s-the Landing, 118 Morgan Street.

The Official Fireball Mardi Gras Party

All-inclusive package from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Steve Ewing (lead singer from the Urge) starts at 1:30 p.m. after the parade on the heated, covered party patio. DJs spin from 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 25, 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m., early bird special promo code: FIREBALL for 10% off all-inclusive come as you go pass, 314-771-3066, eventsupport@spingo.com, soulard.bigdaddystl.com/big-daddys-events/. Big Daddy’s-Soulard, 1000 Sidney Street.

Boogaloo

在Maplewood庆祝Mardi Gras，sazeracs，vieux carres，jambalaya，gumbo和etouffee。2月24-28日。Boogaloo，7344 Manchester Road，Maplewood，314-645-4803。



Duke’s

Duke’s是Soulard运动酒吧，与Jim Beam和Red Bull合作，带来极致的全包Mardi Gras“Duke’s Tent”体验。售价$ 65，Duke’s tent tickets include all day in-and-out access to a heated tent in the heart of Soulard, 配有全套饮料招牌鸡尾酒和啤酒。国家和地方表演者阵容包括来自芝加哥的Big Once，以及圣路易斯传奇DJ Mahf，Nappy DJ Needles和VThom。更多信息，并购买门票，请访问facebook.com/DukesinSoulard。

Riley’s Pub

Riley’s Pub整天都有饮料特价，Mardi Gras班车每小时从上午10点到下午6点周二，2月25日上午 10点到下午6点Riley’s Pub，3458 Arsenal St.，St. Louis，314- 664-7474。

Keeton’s

Keeton酒店于上午8点开放，提供自助早餐。马德里风格，第一班公共汽车在星期二上午8:45离开，2月25日上午8点，含早餐和公共汽车 价格10美元。Keeton’s Double Play，4944 Christy Blvd.，St. Louis，314-351-6000。

Molly’s in Soulard

在七个酒吧和圣路易斯最大的露台之一享受12小时开放式酒吧（不包括拍摄），加热帐篷，多个DJ，午餐和自助晚餐。2月25日上午10:30 – 下午10:30。VIP小屋，请联系events@mollysinsoulard.com。Molly’s在Soulard，816 Geyer Ave.，314-241-6200。

