圣路易斯艺术博物馆不愧为世界一流美术馆，经常举办超级重要的国际艺术展览。日前开幕的「沉没的城市-丢失的古埃及世界」向世人展示了最新从海底发掘出的大批古埃及精美艺术品及文物，展品之多，体量之大，品相之精美绝伦，令人震惊！

(by 左映雪 Yingxue Zuo, Professor, Department of Fine Art, St. Louis Community College)

Sunken Cities: Egypt’s Lost Worlds

March 25–September 9, 2018

Main Exhibition Galleries, East Building

The Saint Louis Art Museum presents “Sunken Cities: Egypt’s Lost Worlds,” an exhibition showcasing antiquities from one of the greatest finds in the history of underwater archaeology. The North American premiere of “Sunken Cities” is the most significant exhibition of ancient Egyptian art undertaken in St. Louis in more than 50 years.

Featuring colossal, 16-foot-tall sculptures and precious artifacts from the long-lost cities of Thonis-Heracleion and Canopus, “Sunken Cities” focuses on discoveries made during the last seven years of underwater excavation lead by Franck Goddio, president of the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology.

“Sunken Cities” opened March 25 and will be on view for an extended, six-month run. It recently was shown at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich, the British Museum in London and the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris.