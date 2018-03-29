圣路易斯艺术博物馆 中国佛教10世纪到15世纪艺术展

Chinese Buddhist Art, 10th–15th Centuries

March 30–August 30, 2018

Gallery 225, Main Building

Free 免费入场

【圣路易时报讯】在汉代初期佛教传入中国后的几个世纪里，中国佛教艺术的风格发展了自己独特的特点。从五代（907-960）到明代初期（1368-1644）,中国佛教艺术跨越近600年,圣路易斯艺术博物馆中国500年佛教艺术展探索了这一10世纪到15世纪的演变。展出佛教题材包括菩萨，罗汉，莲花。

圣路易斯艺术博物馆中国佛教10世纪到15世纪艺术展馆一侧六呎四英尺的寺庙墙有一幅观音菩萨画是展览的焦点，也是一个非常罕见的呈现。展览还包括四幅悬挂的卷轴，其中包括一对带莲花的插图，以及一个从未展示过的彩绘罗汉木制雕塑。

本次展览由圣路易斯艺术博物馆亞洲藝術處處長胡廣俊(Philip Hu)策划。

中国佛教10世纪到15世纪艺术展由星期二至星期日（3月30日至8月30日）在圣路易斯艺术博物馆（Saint Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive; www.slam.org）第225号画廊展出，免费入场。

About the Exhibition



In the centuries after Buddhism was introduced to China in the early part of the Han dynasty (AD 25–220), the style of Chinese Buddhist art developed its own unique characteristics. Spanning nearly 600 years—from the Five Dynasties (907–960) to the early part of the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644)—Chinese Buddhist Art, 10th–15th Centuries explores this evolution with rarely exhibited works from the Museum’s collection that depict significant Buddhist subjects, including bodhisattvas, arhats, and lotuses.

The centerpiece of the exhibition is a wall painting depicting the Seated Bodhisattva Avalokiteśvara (Guanyin) that once decorated a temple hall in northern China during the Five Dynasties period. One of the oldest and largest surviving works of its kind, the wall painting was given to the Museum by C.T. Loo, the preeminent dealer of Chinese art and artifacts during the first half of the 20th century. Also on view are four hanging scrolls, including a pair illustrated with lotuses, and a painted wooden sculpture of a seated arhat that has never been exhibited at the Museum.

Gallery 225 is devoted to the periodic rotation of East Asian works on silk and paper and related objects. Chinese Buddhist Art, 10th–15th Centuries is on view from March 30 to August 30, 2018. This exhibition is curated by Philip Hu, curator of Asian art.