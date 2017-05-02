“我们的过去，造就了现今的我们，所以什么是我们现在必须共同一起来面对的?”

【圣路易时报讯】在多元化之中的美国人们，我们要如何才能够共同团结在一起？民主要如何倚靠着我们自己的能力，让我们能够以最真诚的方式，将彼此结合起来。

Gitana 年度大制作 – 美国之旅 舞蹈剧的表演包括有原创音乐ˋ戏剧和说唱表演以及话剧演说。

演出时间: 六月八日星期四至六月十一日星期日

星期四至星期六-晚上七点半|星期日-下午三点和下午五点半

地点: Grandel剧院

3610 Grandel square

St Louis MO 63108

基于社区敦亲睦邻的推展，具有学生身份并且现居住在圣路易DeBaliviere社区的学生们，Gitana可以免费提供六月八ˋ九日晚上七点半这两天的入场券。因为必须确定所有票数，请E-Mail至信箱info@gitana-inc.org告知所需的票数以及演出的日期和时间。 Gitana Productions’ “Between Worlds: An American Journey” original dance

theater production opens June 8 at The Grandel Theatre

ST. LOUIS, MO – Gitana Productions will present its original contemporary dance

theatre performance “Between Worlds: An American Journey” from June 8 – June 11 at

The Grandel Theatre at 3610 Grandel Square in St. Louis. Performances are at 7:30

p.m. Thursday to Saturday, with a 3:00 p.m. matinee and 5:30 p.m. final performance on

Sunday. Tickets are $25 general admission. Call Metrotix at 314-534-1111 or visit

metrotix.com.

“The performance ‘Between Worlds: An American Journey’ challenges audiences to

look within at our shared history as ‘We the people!’ and ask themselves as diverse

Americans, what do we want to become together?” said Gitana Productions Executive

Director Cecilia Nadal.

The performance will feature St. Louis Poet Laureate Michael Castro, local actors and

dancers, and rap artists. Nadal’s concept focused on multicultural influences in music,

themes, actors and musicians.

“We needed a diverse cross-section of America that intersects with the past, present

and future.”

The original music for “Between Worlds: An American Journey” was composed as a

collaboration of international violinist and musical director Aska Kaneko, St. Louis

trumpeter Dawn Weber, pianist Phillip Graves, and electronic instrumentalist Christian

Oncken.

Nadal also enlisted the talent of choreographer and director Vivian Anderson Watt, a

2017 St. Louis Visionary Award Winner recognized for her many years of work with

thousands of young dancers in the St. Louis region. Watt has directed, choreographed

and performed as an actress with Gitana since 1997 and was the first artistic director for

Gitana’s Faces Of Love series.

“The collaboration for this performance clearly demonstrates that innovation and crosscultural engagement is not just cultural but crosses creative styles, musical backgrounds and disciplines,” said Nadal, who simply gave the artists the themes that would be addressed in the production. “We are excited to see where these talented local and international artists creatively took those themes using spoken word, original music, rap and drama.”

Aska Kaneko, an internationally known violinist from Japan, and well-known St. Louis

trumpeter Dawn Weber collaborated to create a unique, cross-cultural sound that was

performed at Gitana’s Faces Of Love Concert to rave reviews in February. Both

classically trained artists have ventured into jazz and contemporary styles of music, are

talented vocalists and have received critical acclaim for their versatility and quality

performances. Christian Oncken, a local electronic instrumentalist, and pianist Phillip

Graves joined this unique team to individually and jointly create original music for this

event.

Gitana Productions, celebrating 20 years of service to the St. Louis region, is working

with local nonprofit community groups to provide access to the production to those who

otherwise might not be able to afford tickets. Gitana is offering hundreds of free tickets

to disadvantaged children and families through nonprofits such as the St. Louis Dream

Center, which reaches thousands of disadvantaged children and families in St. Louis

area each year, impacting their neighborhoods and quality of life.

Following performances at The Grandel, Gitana will take the show to neighborhoods

and municipalities where theater and dance performances seldom occur, areas Nadal

calls “arts deserts” with the potential to evolve through sustained engagement.

Funding and support for Gitana Productions are provided by the Regional Arts

Commission, Missouri Arts Council and Arts and Education Council, and The Grandel,

which is operated and managed by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

ABOUT GITANA PRODUCTIONS

Gitana Productions, Inc. is a minority lead not-for-profit arts and education organization

dedicated to creating a diverse and dynamic community through cross-cultural

awareness using drama, music and dance. Gitana events present a rarely seen

diversity of international and local artists exhibiting an array of traditional and innovative

artistic expressions. For more information, visit www.gitana-inc.org or call Gitana

Productions at (314) 721-6556.