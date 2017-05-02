“我们的过去，造就了现今的我们，所以什么是我们现在必须共同一起来面对的?”
【圣路易时报讯】在多元化之中的美国人们，我们要如何才能够共同团结在一起？民主要如何倚靠着我们自己的能力，让我们能够以最真诚的方式，将彼此结合起来。
Gitana 年度大制作 – 美国之旅 舞蹈剧的表演包括有原创音乐ˋ戏剧和说唱表演以及话剧演说。
演出时间: 六月八日星期四至六月十一日星期日
星期四至星期六-晚上七点半|星期日-下午三点和下午五点半
地点: Grandel剧院
3610 Grandel square
St Louis MO 63108
基于社区敦亲睦邻的推展，具有学生身份并且现居住在圣路易DeBaliviere社区的学生们，Gitana可以免费提供六月八ˋ九日晚上七点半这两天的入场券。因为必须确定所有票数，请E-Mail至信箱info@gitana-inc.org告知所需的票数以及演出的日期和时间。Gitana Productions’ “Between Worlds: An American Journey” original dance
theater production opens June 8 at The Grandel Theatre
ST. LOUIS, MO – Gitana Productions will present its original contemporary dance
theatre performance “Between Worlds: An American Journey” from June 8 – June 11 at
The Grandel Theatre at 3610 Grandel Square in St. Louis. Performances are at 7:30
p.m. Thursday to Saturday, with a 3:00 p.m. matinee and 5:30 p.m. final performance on
Sunday. Tickets are $25 general admission. Call Metrotix at 314-534-1111 or visit
metrotix.com.
“The performance ‘Between Worlds: An American Journey’ challenges audiences to
look within at our shared history as ‘We the people!’ and ask themselves as diverse
Americans, what do we want to become together?” said Gitana Productions Executive
Director Cecilia Nadal.
The performance will feature St. Louis Poet Laureate Michael Castro, local actors and
dancers, and rap artists. Nadal’s concept focused on multicultural influences in music,
themes, actors and musicians.
“We needed a diverse cross-section of America that intersects with the past, present
and future.”
The original music for “Between Worlds: An American Journey” was composed as a
collaboration of international violinist and musical director Aska Kaneko, St. Louis
trumpeter Dawn Weber, pianist Phillip Graves, and electronic instrumentalist Christian
Oncken.
Nadal also enlisted the talent of choreographer and director Vivian Anderson Watt, a
2017 St. Louis Visionary Award Winner recognized for her many years of work with
thousands of young dancers in the St. Louis region. Watt has directed, choreographed
and performed as an actress with Gitana since 1997 and was the first artistic director for
Gitana’s Faces Of Love series.
“The collaboration for this performance clearly demonstrates that innovation and crosscultural engagement is not just cultural but crosses creative styles, musical backgrounds and disciplines,” said Nadal, who simply gave the artists the themes that would be addressed in the production. “We are excited to see where these talented local and international artists creatively took those themes using spoken word, original music, rap and drama.”
Aska Kaneko, an internationally known violinist from Japan, and well-known St. Louis
trumpeter Dawn Weber collaborated to create a unique, cross-cultural sound that was
performed at Gitana’s Faces Of Love Concert to rave reviews in February. Both
classically trained artists have ventured into jazz and contemporary styles of music, are
talented vocalists and have received critical acclaim for their versatility and quality
performances. Christian Oncken, a local electronic instrumentalist, and pianist Phillip
Graves joined this unique team to individually and jointly create original music for this
event.
Gitana Productions, celebrating 20 years of service to the St. Louis region, is working
with local nonprofit community groups to provide access to the production to those who
otherwise might not be able to afford tickets. Gitana is offering hundreds of free tickets
to disadvantaged children and families through nonprofits such as the St. Louis Dream
Center, which reaches thousands of disadvantaged children and families in St. Louis
area each year, impacting their neighborhoods and quality of life.
Following performances at The Grandel, Gitana will take the show to neighborhoods
and municipalities where theater and dance performances seldom occur, areas Nadal
calls “arts deserts” with the potential to evolve through sustained engagement.
Funding and support for Gitana Productions are provided by the Regional Arts
Commission, Missouri Arts Council and Arts and Education Council, and The Grandel,
which is operated and managed by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.
ABOUT GITANA PRODUCTIONS
Gitana Productions, Inc. is a minority lead not-for-profit arts and education organization
dedicated to creating a diverse and dynamic community through cross-cultural
awareness using drama, music and dance. Gitana events present a rarely seen
diversity of international and local artists exhibiting an array of traditional and innovative
artistic expressions. For more information, visit www.gitana-inc.org or call Gitana
Productions at (314) 721-6556.