在圣路易斯周游列国的故事

多元化由教育开始 MICDS International Expo

MICDS(Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School)私立中学国际博览会

MICDS students, parents, alumni, faculty, staff and friends were treated to a quick trip around the world at the 2017 MICDS International Expo on Friday, February 3, 2017 in the Middle School. 47 different countries represented in the Expo, covering Asian, African, Middle Eastern, European, and Latin & Hispanic cultures. The Expo promotes, honors and celebrates the growing cultural diversity of MICDS through a fun event for the entire family that also helps MICDS students embrace all the world’s people with compassion. The Expo is jointly sponsored by the MICDS Parents Association International Expo Committee, the MICDS Parents Association Passport Series Committtee and MICDS Department of Global Learning.

【圣路易时报讯】值此反移民风潮之际 MICDS私立中学於2月3日周五下午3时45分至7时，在学校体育馆举行了大型国际博览会，由该校来自不同国家，不同族裔的家长提供各母国各族裔文化和饮食摊位，和全校师生共享文化大熔炉风采。

MICDS私立中学国际博览会每两年举办一次，今年的国际博览会与当前政治环境一点关係也没有。

MICDS国际博览会之宗旨在於弘扬、尊重和庆祝MICDS学校里不断成长之多元文化和家庭，提供了一个学习和寓教於乐的机会，让同学们亲身融入世界上不同的民族文化和情感。

每位参加国际博览会的同学都会得到一本国际博览会护照，凭此护照可以周游世界各国，品尝不同食物，了解不同文化。

依国名英文字母顺序，旅程由阿根廷ARGENTINA开始，历经47个国家到赞比亚ZAMBIA。其中包括了目前美国停发签证拒绝难民入美的中东国家伊朗IRAN、伊拉克IRAQ和叙利亚SYRIA。

亚裔国家参加MICDS国际博览的有中国、印度、日本、新加坡、南韩和泰国。



