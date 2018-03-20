大学城 台客(Tai Ke)餐厅 入选圣路易百强

University City and East Loop Restaurants Make Ian Froeb’s STL 100 Restaurants
生于台湾 长于台湾 台客餐厅主厨阿忠、阿光将台湾美食带入圣路易
Congratulations to the nine University City restaurants and four Delmar (East) Loop restaurants who made Ian Froeb’s STL 100 list. These restaurants not only stand out for quality cuisine and service, but also reflect the current character of the region’s dining scene. See selected University City and East Loop restaurants below, or click here to see all 100.
Tai Ke 台客
Tai Ke
- 314-801-8894
- 8604 Olive Blvd, University City, MO 63132
- Under $30
- Chinese | Taiwanese
On opening three years ago, Tai Ke garnered attention as the only Taiwanese restaurant in St. Louis and as a part (if one complicated by history and geography) of the boom in regional-Chinese restaurants in the area. But Tai Ke was notable solely on merit, and on a recent visit I found it even better. My favorite dish, the braised beef-noodle soup, revealed a more complex flavor, the meat’s essence unfolding in layers contrasted by spices and the tang of pickled mustard greens. Tai Ke offers a wealth of dishes to hook first-time visitors: the signature Three Cup Chicken, the hakka stir-fry and the sticky-rice hot dog among them.
Hours: Lunch and dinner daily
台客餐厅(Tai Ke)
地址：8604 Olive blvd., St. Louis，MO 63132
电话：314-801-8894
营业时间：
周一至周五：中午11时至2时，晚间5时至10时
周六：中午12时至2时，晚间5时至11时
周日：中午12时至2时，晚间5时至10时
Must order: Braised beef noodle soup ($9.99)