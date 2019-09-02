大聖路易地區僑學各界 慶祝中華民國台灣雙十國慶

【St. Louis Chinese American News 圣路易时报讯】

In Celebration of the 108th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan) 聖路易僑學各界慶祝中華民國一百零八年雙十國慶

大聖路易地區慶祝中華民國台灣108年雙十國慶晚宴訂10月5日(週六)晚間六時，在聖路易大學城華埠京園餐廳盛大舉行，祝賀中華民國生日快樂。

The St. Louis Republic of China National Day Celebration Committee Requests the Honor of You and Your Company Join the ROC (Taiwan) National Day Celebration Reception:

Saturday, October 5, 2018

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

京園餐廳 Mandarin House

8008 Olive Blvd

University City, Missouri 63130

Business Attire, National Dress

報名(9月30日前):

RexChang8@gmail.com

费用:

$20

學生: $10

現場報名: $30