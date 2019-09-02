大聖路易地區僑學各界 慶祝中華民國台灣雙十國慶

【St. Louis Chinese American News 圣路易时报讯】
In Celebration of the 108th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan) 聖路易僑學各界慶祝中華民國一百零八年雙十國慶
大聖路易地區慶祝中華民國台灣108年雙十國慶晚宴訂10月5日(週六)晚間六時，在聖路易大學城華埠京園餐廳盛大舉行，祝賀中華民國生日快樂。
The St. Louis Republic of China National Day Celebration Committee Requests the Honor of You and Your Company Join the ROC (Taiwan) National Day Celebration Reception:
Saturday, October 5, 2018
6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
京園餐廳 Mandarin House
8008 Olive Blvd
University City, Missouri 63130
Business Attire, National Dress
報名(9月30日前):
RexChang8@gmail.com
费用:
$20
學生: $10
現場報名: $30