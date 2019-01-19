【圣路易时报讯】天寒地冻之际，圣路易大学城Loop商圈将于1月18, 19, 20日三天推出一年一度的冰雕节（Loop Ice Carnival），延Loop商圈Delmar大道两旁商家展出大小冰雕50座，吸引了许多游客驻足欣赏，享受冬季赏冰雕之乐趣。
Loop商圈冰雕是圣路易地区唯一有的冰雕展示，今年是第十四届。
开幕式于12日（周五）晚间8时到午夜12时，在Loop商圈月升旅馆（Moonrise Hotel ）举行雪球之夜。
周六、周日两天开始冰雕展示和各式冬季活动，包括冰上溜滑梯，冰上高尔夫，冰酒等。
The 2019 Delmar Loop Ice Carnival
- 50 amazing Ice Sculptures by Ice Visions: How do they do it? Live ice carving demonstrations by Ice Visions—FREE 3 demonstrations each day at the Fitz’s Rootbeer
- Frosty Ice Slides—FREE
- Just for kids (apologies to the kids-at-heart) highly sought out, Free, Located On Westgate Ave. in the heart of The Loop
- Temporary Tattoo Scavenger Hunt—FREE Collect them all!
- Cryogenic Carnival Rides—FREE
- Bounce Houses, Wacky Trikes, and the Bungee Trampoline Bounce
- Nippy Zip Line—Zip line in January? Sign me up! 350 feet of fun, courtesy of ZipFlyte—just $10 On Leland Ave.
- Arctic Trike Races—FREE: Kid v Kid, Kid v Parent, Parent v Parent At University City Parking Lot between Limit and Westgate
- Ice Breaker! Ever play Don’t Break The Ice! as a kid? This is NOT that game. In this contest, you want to break the ice. With a sledge hammer. Take a swing, test your strength, but be warned—it’s harder than you think! At Guerrilla Street Food and Tavolo
- Frozen Buns Run:Thanks to the Tri Club of StL, you can warm up at our 5k and 10k runs! Register or before 1/13/2019 for $45 (5k) or $50 (10k), or on Race Day for $50 (5k) or $55 (10k). Register here: www.stlouistriclub.com/get-active/frozen-buns-run/ Saturday, 10 am at Blueberry Hill
- 13th Annual Putt Putt Pub Crawl Putt your way though The Loop! Start at any hole, located at establishments throughout The Loop and best your team (4 players max) to qualify for prizes! Players 21 and over can enjoy Ketel One, Crown Royal and Schlafly drink specials.
NEW IN 2019!
- Schlafly Instagram Photo Hunt: Fire up your IG app! Explore the Ice Carnival in search of fun activities, ice carvings, people and places to share on your IG feed or stories. Do the duck walk with the Chuck Berry Statue, share a toast to winter with Schlafly Beers, try on some cool fashion at Avalon Exchange, snap a pic with a penguin, and much, much more. Tag @Schlafly and @DelmarLoop for a chance to win a Delmar Loop Prize Pack, tickets to future Schlafly Events, Schlafly Swag and the ever-popular CASH!
- Ketel One Bar Games: Make your own pub crawl and win Ice Carnival bragging rights at great carnival games—Ring Toss, Plinko, Balloon Dart Pop, and many more. Submit your score cards for a chance at a prize pack from our Delmar Loop businesses or a cool ice carving at your next party!
- This Cup was Made for Star Walking: Want to fuel your Ice Carnival outing with your favorite brew or cocktail? New in 2019, you can enjoy the Ice Carnival with adult beverage in-hand throughout The Loop. Even better, do it with a commemorative Walk of Fame Cup that changes colors with hot or cold beverages! Proceeds from the $5 cups benefit the St. Louis Walk of Fame. Fill them your favorite beverage or drink specials from Red Bull, Kettle One, Crown Royal, and Schlafly, and pick one up at participating bars and restaurants throughout The Loop!
- Ice Carnival After Dark: (Saturday, January 19 ONLY): When the sun goes down, the Ice Carnival heats up. With so many adult revelers continuing the party after the sun goes down, for 2019 we’ve decided to light the night with ice! Thirty of the stunning ice sculptures throughout The Delmar Loop will be bathed in dramatic, brilliant light—we’re pretty sure this is why the selfie was invented! Lights go up at 4:00 pm and shine until 10:00 pm on Saturday night.