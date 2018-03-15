St. Charles Ranked Healthiest County in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Charles County is at the top of a new list of healthiest counties in Missouri — while St. Louis City is near the bottom.

This annual County Health Rankings is put out by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconisn. It ranks St. Charles County as the healthiest county in Missouri, St. Louis County comes in at number 11, Jefferson County number 25 and St. Louis City at number 113 of the 115 counties studied.

Spokesperson Ashley Stark with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation says in Illinois, Monroe County came in number 4, Madison County number 71 and St. Clair County number 94 out of 102 counties in the state.

In general, Stark says the healthiest counties have the highest high school graduation rate, the lowest childhood poverty rates and low unemployment. The rankings assess counties on numerous factors including smoking, obesity, teen births, violence and access to quality health care.

The complete nationwide and Missouri-specific rankings may be viewed at countyhealthrankings.org.

密苏里州各郡排名评级公布 圣查尔斯郡排名第一

圣查尔斯郡在密苏里州最健康郡排名的新名单中名列前茅，而圣路易斯市则位于底部，排115个郡的倒数第三名。

这个年度郡健康排名由罗伯特伍德约翰逊基金会和威斯康星大学推出。它将圣查尔斯郡列为密苏里州最健康的郡，圣路易斯郡排在第11位，杰佛逊郡排名第25位，圣路易斯市排在115个郡的113位。

罗伯特伍德约翰逊基金会表示，在伊利诺斯州，门罗郡在该州的102个郡中排在第4位，麦迪逊郡第71位和圣克莱尔郡第94位。

根据排名评级标准，最健康的郡的高中毕业率最高，贫困率最低和低失业率。该排名评估了许多因素，包括吸烟，肥胖，青少年怀孕率，暴力和获得高质量医疗保健等各方面的情况。