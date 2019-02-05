(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson hosted a celebration of the Lunar New Year Monday evening outside the Governor’s Office at the Missouri State Capitol.

The evening featured a traditional lion dance by students from the St. Louis Chinese Language School, and a musical performance by students from the Columbia Chinese Language School.

A traditional Duì Lián, or couplet, was hung around the Governor’s Office doors, and Governor Parson and Lieutenant Governor Kehoe participated in hanging the final red square banner containing the Fú character, meaning good fortune or happiness, and used to express people’s good wishes and yearning for the future.

The Governor is always honored to help spread knowledge and experiences of other cultures.

“I truly appreciate the Asian American community coming from across the state to Jefferson City to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the Missouri State Capitol,” Governor Parson said. “The First Lady and I were excited to have this opportunity to share in the diversity and cultural traditions of all Missourians.”

Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui, the first Asian American to serve in the Governor’s cabinet in Missouri’s history, helped organize the event and says seeing her culture honored at the Capitol shows how much the Governor and First Lady care for all the cultures that make up Missouri.

“The Lunar New Year has always been a special time for my family and me,” Director Hui said. “I know we all appreciate how much Governor Parson, the First Lady, and Lieutenant Governor Kehoe celebrate diversity, shining a spotlight on different groups, cultures, and talents here at the Missouri State Capitol.”

Parson州长官邸共享除夕年夜饭 分享中华文化传统

【圣路易时报讯】密苏里州州长Michael Parson和第一夫人Teresa Parson于2月4日(除夕)下午五时在密州首府杰佛森市(Jefferson City)州政府州长办公室前举行了庆祝中国农历新年活动，舞狮锣鼓声中张贴对联，迎接中国新年的到来。之后并在州长官邸举行庆祝中国新年团圆年夜饭，密州地区及圣路易地区华裔社区、社团代表等各界人士应邀出席，共襄盛举。

密苏里州首府庆祝中国农历新年由密州首位华裔内阁、劳工厅厅长许心怡（Anna Hui）策划安排，这是密州州政府第二年举办庆祝中国新年活动。州长Parson和副州长Kehoe共同将中国“福”字挂在州长办公室门上，代表一年福气，一年好运。

Parson州长致词时表示，我感谢来自密州不同亚裔社区的代表来到首府庆祝中国新年，我和夫人很高兴有这个机会和所有密苏里州民分享文化的多元和传统。

密州劳工厅厅长许心怡表示，中国新年对我和家人别具意义，我们感激Parson州长、第一夫人，和副州长的参与，在密州首府庆祝多元化，同时和不同族裔分享文化、传统和才艺。



庆祝中国新年活动中国传统乐器演出古筝、二胡

应邀出席的圣路易现代中文学校和圣路易中华教育文化中心在庆祝中国新年活动中同时赞助了密州古建筑州长官邸维修基金。