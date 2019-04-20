【St. Louis Chinese American News 圣路易时报讯】

Celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month – May 2019

Kevin So performs a mix of soul, rock, pop, blues, and country in the Sanctuary at Eliot Chapel on Saturday, May 4.

Enjoy a mix of soul, rock, pop, blues, and country when Kevin So plays in the Sanctuary at Eliot Chapel in a celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. So, a Chinese American musician, has built a loyal fan base around the world. Prior to the concert at 6:00 pm, we’ll show a short ten-minute video, “The Model Minority Myth,” in Adams Hall at Eliot Chapel. Afterwards, there will be a panel discussion and Q&A session with members of the Asian Pacific American community from Eliot and the St. Louis region. Hear Kevin So’s range of songs in this behind-the-scenes trailer for his upcoming album S.O.U.L. These events are free but tickets are required. Get your tickets here.

模范少数民族的神话 讨论会 The Myth of the Model Minority

Saturday, May 4, 2019, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Eliot Unitarian Chapel, 100 South Taylor, Kirkwood, MO 63122

MODERATOR



ELING LAM is past president of OCA – Asian Pacific American AdvOCAtes and currently a board advisor. She works at AT&T as a cybersecurity lead for the company’s Network Cloud. She also serves as the chair of leadership development for InspirASIAN, an Employee Resource Group (ERG) at AT&T. Lam received a Bachelor of Science in both business administration and management information systems from the University of Missouri and a Master of Computer Science from Georgia Tech specialized in interactive intelligence.

PANEL



CAROLINE FAN is the founder of Cabochon Consulting (www.cabochonconsulting.com), a fullservice firm offering public relations, fundraising, and strategy consulting for startups, nonprofits, and political campaigns. Leading successful Kickstarter campaigns, she is also a strategic consultant and social entrepreneur. Fan has over a decade’s worth of management experience in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Her skill set includes advocacy, fundraising, organizational strategy, communications and community outreach. She has wide experience reaching out to multicultural markets, and has successfully rewritten and rebranded multiple initiatives. She has served as a speaker and trainer for numerous national conferences and advised lawmakers and candidates across the country. As endorsements chair for a national political action committee, Fan has achieved a win record of over 70%. She has authored several groundbreaking reports used by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and at several universities. In 2007, she founded an award-winning blog that has received accolades from the Library of Congress. Fan speaks Chinese and Spanish. She received her MPA through the National Urban Fellows program. She graduated from Williams College; she was the Williams Asian American alumni chair for a decade. Fan enjoys mentoring, Pilates and connecting people. She is a past president of OCA—Asian Pacific American AdvOCAtes.



BRIAN NELSON is a member of Eliot Unitarian Chapel and a software designer. He and his wife, Kara, hail from Sioux Falls, SD. Showering affection on his 6-month old daughter, Katja, gardening or playing Dragon Quest video games occupy his time. Raised by a Japanese mother and an Iowan father in a small city where the population was predominately white, Nelson felt his half-Japanese heritage was more a badge of individuality than a negative marking him as an “other.” But he definitely fell into many of the stereotypes for the model minority: he loved and excelled in math and spelling, took karate classes at the Y, and consumed so much Japanese media that his newfound vocabulary made him dangerous in polite company. He also made a lot of friends in his Calculus classes when he programmed his TI-85 to solve polynomial equations (and show all the work!) and distributed it to his classmates. His teachers were less than impressed. For the most part, Nelson had a mostly “white” experience growing up, yet he sometimes struggled with his identity and worried about his future relationships as he grew older. He hopes his experiences can contribute to painting a picture of what it’s like to grow up (half) Asian in America.





RUMI KATO PRICE, PhD, is a Japanese native. She is currently a professor of psychiatry in the Washington University School of Medicine (WUSM), with research expertise in psychological trauma, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance abuse, and suicidality. She has over 25 years of experience conducting research with continuous federal research funding as the principal investigator. Dr. Price also has held leadership positions over the last several years, including: director of a National Institutes of Health postdoctoral training program, a director of the St. Louis VA Healthcare System Epidemiology Research Group, and director of the Psychiatric and Behavioral Health Sciences Concentration, which is a part of the WUSM’s Master of Public Health Sciences (MPHS). Most recently she founded the Human Trafficking Collaborative Network (HTCN) with three co-founders, which is supported by WU’s Institute for Public Health. She obtained her Master of Psychiatric Epidemiology from WUSM and a PhD from the University of California at Berkeley.





EMMA PRATS, a member of Eliot Unitarian Chapel, is a junior at Kirkwood High School. She hopes to go to the University of Alaska Southeast to study marine biology. If that doesn’t work, she’d like to major in some type of music field. She loves playing her ukulele and the piano. In her spare time, she likes writing music, sleeping, and she “really” loves food. She’s extremely interested in social justice and Unitarian Universalism. “I think I realized race was really a ‘thing’ when I was in elementary school. I noticed I was different, and I didn’t know what it was.” Prats says Asian Pacific Heritage Month is a subject not much talked about and many are not familiar with. “I can’t wait to talk on the panel, and help spread awareness.”