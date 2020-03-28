您是餐厅服务员，厨师和工作人员吗？餐厅员工救济金帮您渡过新冠病毒没有收入的危机

申请日期自2020年4月2日(星期四)开始 批准者每人500美元

【圣路易时报讯】餐厅员工救济基金的创建是为了帮助餐厅行业员工在新冠病毒（COVID-19）爆发后遇到没有收入的危机和困难。

无论是工资减少还是就业机会减少，通过餐厅员工救济金，将向证明受到新冠病毒财务影响的餐饮业雇员提供补助。

这些补助将视个别情况而定，以先申请先得的方式处理，请您尽快申请。申请日期自2020年4月2日(星期四)开始，批准者每人500美元。

基金收益的100％将用于向餐厅工作人员提供补助。 该基金由美国国家饭店协会教育基金会（National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation）运营，其使命是吸引，强化和发展当今和未来的饭店和餐饮服务工作者。

请参阅下面列出的申请资格要求:

Who Should Apply To Receive Funds?

Funds will be available for restaurant employees who can demonstrate that they:

Worked on a part- or full-time basis in the restaurant industry for at least 90 days in the past year; and

Have had a primary source of income in the restaurant industry for the last year; and

Have experienced a decrease in wages or loss of job on or after March 10, 2020; and

Live in the United States, an overseas U.S. military base, or any U.S. territory; and

Are over the age of legal majority in their U.S. state or territory.

Individuals related to employees or board members of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation or National Restaurant Association are not eligible for grants from this Fund.

Your Need For Funds

Our one-time grants are intended to help offset short-term COVID-19 related financial hardships, such as paying any of the following expenses:

Home rent or mortgage

Car payments or transportation costs

Utility bills

Student loan payments

Child care

Groceries

Medical bills