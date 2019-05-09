【St. Louis Chinese American News 圣路易时报讯】

There was something so good and so personal about seeing singer, songwriter Kevin So up close with an intimate audience of 100.

With an acoustic guitar, a Steinway piano and a dash of a harmonica, So connected with each song and showed how much he cares about his audience.

At Eliot Unitarian Chapel’s celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, So sang over half Asian-related songs in his two-set, two-hour performance Saturday, May 4, 2019.

With a 20-year catalog of songs, So opened with “Average Asian American” and closed with a “A Brighter Day.” In between he sang two songs, “Angel” and “America” from his soon-to-be released album “Soul: Speaking of Universal Language.”

Paying homage to immigrants in “Our America,” So sang, “My country tis of thee, celebrate our legacy, weave us in your tapestry, write a page in history. This is America.”

About 70 persons attended the pre-concert video, panel discussion and Q & A, “The Myth of the Model Minority.” The moderator was Eling Lam (R1), former president of OCA-Asian Pacific American AdvOCAtes. Panelists were (from right) Caroline Fan, former president of OCA-APAA; Rumi Kato Price, PhD and Washington University School of Medicine; and Emma Prats and Brian Nelson, members of Eliot Chapel.

— written by Ed Shew