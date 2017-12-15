钢琴名师Laura Schindler 的学生最近在 University of Central Missouri 举行的一年一度的密苏里州音乐比赛中成绩优异。 有数位学生荣获钢琴比赛冠军。

照片中从左到右分别是 Lucy Chen (五年级B组冠军)，Michael Tu (九年级A组冠军), Lillian Chen 和 Cheng Peng (一至三年级组四手联弹冠军)。

再次祝贺这四位优秀的年青钢琴同学和他们的老师。

Bravo to these fine Young Artists who were First Place Trophy Winners in their divisions at the MMTA State Piano Competition held recently at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. Seated from left to right, Lucy Chen in grade 5-B; Michael Tu in grade 9-A; and both Lillian Chen and Cheng Peng, for Duet in grades 1-3. All of these young pianists study with Laura Schindler of Richmond Heights, who is very proud of them.

Laura Schindler Piano Studio

7567 Lindbergh Drive