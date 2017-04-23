缤纷多彩中华日 – 新上海马戏团

New Shanghai Circus 新上海马戏团


Celebrate the exotic wonders of China and enjoy the dramatic interpretation of classic Chinese dance and physical performance art. The New Shanghai Circus is a spectacular extravaganza of elegant dance, dazzling, acrobatics, mysterious magic, mystical music, and much more. For more than 40 years, the New Shanghai Circus troupe has worked to perfect the fine Chinese folk art of tumbling into an international award-winning performance involving both artistry and acrobatics. The troupe has toured throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

社区同心齐奉献 缤纷多彩中华日 惊艳誉满圣路易

 

