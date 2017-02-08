聖路易科學中心 盛大放映”中國的奧秘”

敬请把握机会 三月底下片前欣赏此一大银幕巨作

Mysteries of China

Discover the Mysteries of China at the OMNIMAX Theater beginning October 14, 2016 to end of March, 2017. Experience one of the greatest archaeological events of modern day: the discovery of the Terracotta Warriors and the First Emperor’s tomb. This film takes us back 2,000 years, revealing the underlying story of how this superpower came to be.

