敬请把握机会 三月底下片前欣赏此一大银幕巨作
聖路易科學中心 盛大放映 “中國的奧秘” Mysteries of China
Mysteries of China
Discover the Mysteries of China at the OMNIMAX Theater beginning October 14, 2016 to end of March, 2017. Experience one of the greatest archaeological events of modern day: the discovery of the Terracotta Warriors and the First Emperor’s tomb. This film takes us back 2,000 years, revealing the underlying story of how this superpower came to be.
Tickets:
- Adults $10
- Child/Senior $9
- Tickets available at the box office or online.
- Members may use their vouchers for free tickets.
- Discounts available for groups of 10 or more. Visit our group rate page or call 800.456.SLSC x4424 or 314.289.4424 for information.