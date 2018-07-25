作者: 范愷苓

在我长大的时候，我总是看着妈妈每周辛勤工作60-80个小时。她从未收到过加班费。作为一个孩子，我总是坐在我妈妈的桌前，一边等她回家，一边做作业，涂涂画画，或者写写小故事一直到晚上9点。我一直以为这再正常不过了。每个家庭都是如此。

如今，我的妈妈已经67岁了，而她依然每周工作60-80个小时，依然没有加班费。两年前，她需要重新申请上岗那份她已经做了超过25年的工作。一切重来。她的假期从两周开始重新计算。医院强迫她把401K账户转移到个人退休账户。我得帮妈妈修改简历，仅仅为了让她拿回那份她屡获嘉奖的工作。尽管患者们都热爱我妈妈，她却害怕她不能再获得这份工作。我的妈妈没有公会。如果她有工会的话，这一切都不需要发生。

我们都应该有权参与决定我们的工作待遇。Prop A通过就意味着我们的声音会变得愈发虚弱。通过Prop A会让雇员更难和雇主谈判。通过Prop A也会削弱公会，让雇主更容易压低雇员的工资。那些支持Prop A的亿万富翁们也在支持反对移民的候选人。

也许你也和我一样，在成长的过程中，眼睁睁看着父母无法决定自己的工作环境，长时间免费地工作仅仅为了勉强维持家计。或者你是一位工作着一两份工作的家长，在一个亲朋好友都没有的地方挥汗如雨，仅仅是希望你的子女在这个陌生的国度有一个更好的生活。或者这就是你自己的生活。这是我的生活：我曾经一个夏天同时打三份工，仅仅为了凑够大学的学费。

我曾在有公会的岗位上工作过。有没有工会，我的工作待遇天差地别。在没有工会的岗位上，我有时候不幸地遭到上司的骚扰、欺骗和恐吓。而在有公会的职位上，我总是有沟通问题和发出声音的渠道。

Prop A的语言写得糊里糊涂。总而言之，否决Prop A能让雇员能在工作中发出自己的声音。如果Prop A通过了，那么雇员们就更难联合起来维护自己的权益。有了公会，如果雇员们遭受不公平收入或者待遇，工会可以让雇员和雇主坐下来一起谈判，一起决策。而如果雇员们受到不公正的对待，他们也可以加入公会来解决问题。

亚裔美国人和太平洋岛屿人不少都是工会成员，包括救火队员、教师和护士。他们应该有权争取更高的工资和更好的工作环境。Prop A就是为了打压每一个平凡的美国人的声音。这个8月7日，投票否决Prop A。

Vote No on Prop A – From the eyes of a child

By Caroline Fan

I grew up watching my mom work 60-80 hours a week with no overtime pay. As a child, I would sit at my mom’s desk, doing homework, doodling, or writing stories until 9pm. I thought this was normal and what all parents did.

My mother is 67 and she is still working 60-80 hours a week, no overtime. 2 years ago, she had to reapply for the job she’s held for 25+ years. She had to start over with 2 weeks of vacation. The hospital forced her to roll over her 401k. I helped her edit her resume to reapply for a job she’s won awards for and she was scared she wouldn’t be rehired even though patients love her. My mom doesn’t have a union. If she’d been part of a union, she could have avoided all of this.

We should be able to have a say in how we’re treated on the job. If Prop A passes, that becomes much harder. A yes vote on Prop A would make it make it harder for employees to bargain with our employers and easier for corporations to keep our wages low by weakening unions. The billionaires who want Prop A to pass are also supporting anti-immigrant candidates.

Maybe you grew up watching your parents, with no say in their working conditions, working extra hours for no pay just to keep a roof over your head. Or you’re the parent working 1 or 2 jobs to ensure a better life for your child in this country you moved to, far away from anyone you know. Maybe this is your life. I worked 3 jobs one summer to pay for college.

I’ve worked jobs where I was a union member, and there is a big difference between how I was treated in those jobs, and jobs where there was no union. In jobs where I wasn’t a union member, I unfortunately sometimes experienced harassment, lies, and intimidation by my bosses. In jobs where I was in a union, there was a process for me to address any problems.

The language is very confusing. But essentially, voting no on Prop A lets employees keep a voice at work. If prop A passes, it will be much harder for employees to unite. If they are poorly paid or mistreated, unions allow coworkers to have shared decision-making with the employer. If employees are being mistreated, they can join a union.

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are union members including firefighters, teachers, and nurses – who deserve to be able to bargain for increased wages and improved working conditions. Prop A is meant to strike a blow to ordinary Americans who are trying to fight for a voice on the job. Vote no on Prop A this August 7th.