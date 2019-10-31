圣路易斯有历史记载的最早的来自中国的移民应该是在160多年前来到圣路易斯；后来一百多年的过程里面，圣路易斯华人社区经过了无数的变迁，从早已消失的华埠Hop Alley, 到今天遍布圣村各地的华人组织，餐馆，宗教组织等等。如今圣路易斯的华人社区发展很快，包括在语言，文化背景，宗教信仰，教育和职业背景等等都变得越来越多元化。

由密苏里州历史协会，密苏里历史博物馆研究中心发起的一个「圣路易斯华人历史」项目于2019年正式开始了，这个项目现阶段主要工作是通过采访对华人社区有特殊意义的代表人物来记载圣路易地区华人社区的各个阶段重要的历史。这个项目收集的影音资料及其他史料将为科研，展览等使用。

密苏里历史协会现阶段的一个重要的战略目标就是收集，整理及收藏本市少数裔及劣势群体的社区历史，此次的华人历史项目即是这个战略目标中的一个项目。

The earliest record of Chinese immigrants living in St. Louis dates back to more than 160 years ago. Later memories of the ethnic Chinese community in St. Louis include the later demolished Chinatown known as Hop Alley, and the evolution of different community organizations and centers in St. Louis City and County.

The population of Chinese Americans continues to evolve and change, making the community more heterogeneous than ever in language, culture, religion/faith, or educational and professional backgrounds. A team of the Missouri Historical Society has started work on the “History of Chinese Americans in St. Louis project”; the overall goal is to collect oral histories through interviews with key informants in the Chinese community, create an archive for research, and collect items of interest for future display purposes.

Additionally, this collecting initiative is part of the Missouri Historical Society’s larger strategic plan for the future and the organization’s commitment to collecting, preserving, and sharing the story of historically underrepresented groups.

到2019年10月为止，这个项目已经有一些工作在开始展开了，包括早先与华人社区一些代表的会面，与本地的一些华人组织也有过初步的接洽讨论。这样的项目若要成功，必定少不了社区大众的参与和支持，如有感兴趣，愿意提供您的意见或问题的，欢迎和我们联系。2019年秋季已完成了两个访谈，包括密苏里州春田市的David梁先生，以及圣路易斯的Marjorie司徒博士。

As of now, some work that has been completed, including some initial meetings with community stakeholders. Some of the area’s organizations have provided input, though input and inquiries from the community are always welcome. Two interviews were completed in Fall 2019, including Mr. David Leong from Springfield MO, and Dr. Marjorie Sato from St. Louis.

这个项目预期会在两到三年内完成，在此期间我们希望圣路易斯的华人社区给我们提供帮助和意见。如果您或者您的家人朋友有任何关于应该被采访或者记录的个人，及机构的信息， 或者关于有历史意义的文件，物品，无论实际价值高低，只要能够展示代表圣路易市华人社区的，都欢迎您和我们联系。英文请联系密苏里历史协会的Christopher Gordon 先生 （cgordon@mohistory.org），中文请联系志愿者刘敏（3117171@gmail.com）

A project like this takes time–a tentative estimate is that it will take 2-3 years to complete. Its success needs the support from the Chinese community. If you or your family, friends, have ideas about individuals or organizations whose stories should be considered for this collection, or have documents, artifacts, or any items of potential significance that might be of interest, please reach out to Mr. Christopher Gordon at cgordon@mohistory.org. For inquiries in Chinese language, please reach out to Min Liu at 3117171@gmail.com.