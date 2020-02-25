逾70个全美犹太裔组织联署团结信 向华人社区表示并肩共渡时艰
圣路易犹太社区关系委员会执行主任Maharat Rori Picker Neiss致意圣路易时报
全美犹太裔组织力挺华人社区联署团结信 A Letter of Support to Our Friends in the Chinese American and Chinese Communities
February 21, 2020
亲爱的朋友们 ，
我们在美国的犹太裔人希望籍此联署信向本地华人和在中国的人民表示亲切慰问及坚定支持。
近日本地及海外因新型冠状病毒感染肺炎引起的排华情绪令我们深感关注。犹太人从自己的历史中深深了解到这些负面情绪和谣言很容易被煽动成恐慌，令华人变成替罪羊，我们感同身受。我们誓言尽力共同维护华人社区安全，与你们合力打击互联网上的辱华言论及无理指责，并肩共渡时艰。
我们同时得闻华人营运的商业机构无辜受到這些流言蜚语牵连，门市特别受到影响。为表示我们两个社群团结一致的精神，我们鼓励每一位犹太社区成员积极参与华人商业活动。
National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease理事Anthony Fauci已澄清新形冠状病毒感染肺炎对美国「威胁性极之微小」， 大家无须与华人分格以及无须避免到中国餐厅用膳。过去数日已有不少犹太人自发性地组织代表团光顾中国餐厅，以实际行动声援我们的华裔朋友。 华人和犹太人有很多共同价值观，当中包括对新移民的包容及接纳。我们犹太人承诺将这理念化为现实，共同维护华人社区安全，让你们能够安居乐业。
最后，我们希望籍此对所有新形冠状病毒感染肺炎逝者表示沉痛哀悼，并向患者表示深切慰问，祝愿他们早日康复。
Dear Friends,
We are writing to express our heartfelt solidarity with you during these tense and troubling times.
We are concerned about rising xenophobia aimed at Chinese people in this country and abroad over the COVID-19 “coronavirus”. We know that in such times, concern can quickly turn into hysteria, which can lead to scapegoating. We pledge to help ensure that Chinese people feel safe and supported, and to combat attacks and stereotyping on social media. We know from history, ours and yours, that such fearmongering can be devastating.
We are also aware that many Chinese-owned businesses have been affected by misinformed concerns about the COVID-19 virus. Please be assured that we will strongly encourage our own community not to give in to such fears. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, the danger for Americans is “just miniscule” and there is no need to avoid Chinese people or businesses. Indeed, several Jewish communities have sent delegations to local Chinatowns to show their unwavering support.
The Chinese and Jewish communities share much in common, including a commitment to the highest ideals and welcoming spirit of America. We in the Jewish community are more committed than ever to upholding these ideals and ensuring they are extended to you, our friends and neighbors.
Lastly, we know many of you are concerned about the health of relatives and friends in China. We offer our thoughts and prayers.
Please do not hesitate to call upon us at any time.
Michael Fromm, JCPA Chair
David Bernstein, JCPA President and CEO
National Agencies
A Wider Bridge
American Jewish Committee
Anti-Defamation League
B’nai B’rith International
Central Conference of American Rabbis
Jewish Labor Committee
Jewish Women International
ORT America
Rabbinical Assembly
Rabbinical Council of America
Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association
Women’s League for Conservative Judaism
Jewish Community Relations Councils and Jewish Federations
Baltimore Jewish Council
Buffalo Jewish Community Relations Council
Buffalo Jewish Federation
Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation
Chicago Jewish Community Relations Council
Community Relations Committee, Jewish Federation of Somerset Hunterdon and Warren Counties
Community Relations Committee of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland
Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Silicon Valley
Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley
Community Relations Council, Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh
Community Relations Council, United Jewish Federation of Tidewater
Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council
JCRC of San Francisco, the Peninsula, Marin, Sonoma, Alameda, and Contra Costa Counties
Jewish Community Federation of Canton
Jewish Community Federation of Richmond
Jewish Community Federation of the Mohawk Valley
Jewish Community Relations Bureau|AJC (Kansas City)
Jewish Community Relations Council, Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey
Jewish Community Relations Council of Atlanta
Jewish Community Relations Council of Columbus
Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston
Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Charleston/Charleston Jewish Federation
Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix
Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington
Jewish Community Relations Council of Jewish Federation of Northern NJ
Jewish Community Relations Council of Louisville
Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas
Jewish Community Relations Council of New York
Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis
Jewish Community Relations Council of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation
Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati
Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest, NJ
Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven
Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester
Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation
Jewish Community Relations Council, Jewish Community Board of Akron
Jewish Community Relations Council, Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County
Jewish Federation & Family Services of Orange County, CA
Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee
Jewish Federation of Broward County
Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts
Jewish Federation of Dutchess County
Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne
Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor
Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta
Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton
Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines
Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg
Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles
Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County, NY
Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix
Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle
Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo
Jewish Federation of Palm Springs and Desert Area
Jewish Federation of Raleigh-Cary
Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks
Jewish Federation of Rockford
Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee
Jewish Federation of Springfield, IL and Jewish Community Relations Council
Jewish Federations of New Jersey
JEWISHColorado
JewishColumbus
Memphis Jewish Federation
Ohio Jewish Communities
Portland Jewish Community Relations Council
Savannah Jewish Federation
St. Paul Jewish Federation
Tampa JCC & Federation
United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula
Westchester Jewish Council
Youngstown Area Jewish Federation
Other Organizations
Congregation Sha’ar Zahav (of San Francisco)