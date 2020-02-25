逾70个全美犹太裔组织联署团结信 向华人社区表示并肩共渡时艰

圣路易犹太社区关系委员会执行主任Maharat Rori Picker Neiss致意圣路易时报

全美犹太裔组织力挺华人社区联署团结信 A Letter of Support to Our Friends in the Chinese American and Chinese Communities



February 21, 2020

亲爱的朋友们 ，

我们在美国的犹太裔人希望籍此联署信向本地华人和在中国的人民表示亲切慰问及坚定支持。

近日本地及海外因新型冠状病毒感染肺炎引起的排华情绪令我们深感关注。犹太人从自己的历史中深深了解到这些负面情绪和谣言很容易被煽动成恐慌，令华人变成替罪羊，我们感同身受。我们誓言尽力共同维护华人社区安全，与你们合力打击互联网上的辱华言论及无理指责，并肩共渡时艰。

我们同时得闻华人营运的商业机构无辜受到這些流言蜚语牵连，门市特别受到影响。为表示我们两个社群团结一致的精神，我们鼓励每一位犹太社区成员积极参与华人商业活动。

圣路易犹太社区关系委员会JCRC董事主席Joe Pereles,前主席John Kalishman,执行主任Rori Picker Neiss

National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease理事Anthony Fauci已澄清新形冠状病毒感染肺炎对美国「威胁性极之微小」， 大家无须与华人分格以及无须避免到中国餐厅用膳。过去数日已有不少犹太人自发性地组织代表团光顾中国餐厅，以实际行动声援我们的华裔朋友。 华人和犹太人有很多共同价值观，当中包括对新移民的包容及接纳。我们犹太人承诺将这理念化为现实，共同维护华人社区安全，让你们能够安居乐业。

最后，我们希望籍此对所有新形冠状病毒感染肺炎逝者表示沉痛哀悼，并向患者表示深切慰问，祝愿他们早日康复。

Dear Friends,

We are writing to express our heartfelt solidarity with you during these tense and troubling times.

We are concerned about rising xenophobia aimed at Chinese people in this country and abroad over the COVID-19 “coronavirus”. We know that in such times, concern can quickly turn into hysteria, which can lead to scapegoating. We pledge to help ensure that Chinese people feel safe and supported, and to combat attacks and stereotyping on social media. We know from history, ours and yours, that such fearmongering can be devastating.

We are also aware that many Chinese-owned businesses have been affected by misinformed concerns about the COVID-19 virus. Please be assured that we will strongly encourage our own community not to give in to such fears. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, the danger for Americans is “just miniscule” and there is no need to avoid Chinese people or businesses. Indeed, several Jewish communities have sent delegations to local Chinatowns to show their unwavering support.

The Chinese and Jewish communities share much in common, including a commitment to the highest ideals and welcoming spirit of America. We in the Jewish community are more committed than ever to upholding these ideals and ensuring they are extended to you, our friends and neighbors.

Lastly, we know many of you are concerned about the health of relatives and friends in China. We offer our thoughts and prayers.

Please do not hesitate to call upon us at any time.

Michael Fromm, JCPA Chair

David Bernstein, JCPA President and CEO

National Agencies

A Wider Bridge

American Jewish Committee

Anti-Defamation League

B’nai B’rith International

Central Conference of American Rabbis

Jewish Labor Committee

Jewish Women International

ORT America

Rabbinical Assembly

Rabbinical Council of America

Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association

Women’s League for Conservative Judaism

Jewish Community Relations Councils and Jewish Federations

Baltimore Jewish Council

Buffalo Jewish Community Relations Council

Buffalo Jewish Federation

Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation

Chicago Jewish Community Relations Council

Community Relations Committee, Jewish Federation of Somerset Hunterdon and Warren Counties

Community Relations Committee of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland

Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Silicon Valley

Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley

Community Relations Council, Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh

Community Relations Council, United Jewish Federation of Tidewater

Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council

JCRC of San Francisco, the Peninsula, Marin, Sonoma, Alameda, and Contra Costa Counties

Jewish Community Federation of Canton

Jewish Community Federation of Richmond

Jewish Community Federation of the Mohawk Valley

Jewish Community Relations Bureau|AJC (Kansas City)

Jewish Community Relations Council, Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey

Jewish Community Relations Council of Atlanta

Jewish Community Relations Council of Columbus

Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston

Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Charleston/Charleston Jewish Federation

Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix

Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington

Jewish Community Relations Council of Jewish Federation of Northern NJ

Jewish Community Relations Council of Louisville

Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas

Jewish Community Relations Council of New York

Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis

Jewish Community Relations Council of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation

Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati

Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford

Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest, NJ

Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven

Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester

Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation

Jewish Community Relations Council, Jewish Community Board of Akron

Jewish Community Relations Council, Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County

Jewish Federation & Family Services of Orange County, CA

Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee

Jewish Federation of Broward County

Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts

Jewish Federation of Dutchess County

Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne

Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor

Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta

Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton

Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines

Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg

Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles

Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County, NY

Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix

Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle

Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo

Jewish Federation of Palm Springs and Desert Area

Jewish Federation of Raleigh-Cary

Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks

Jewish Federation of Rockford

Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

Jewish Federation of Springfield, IL and Jewish Community Relations Council

Jewish Federations of New Jersey

JEWISHColorado

JewishColumbus

Memphis Jewish Federation

Ohio Jewish Communities

Portland Jewish Community Relations Council

Savannah Jewish Federation

St. Paul Jewish Federation

Tampa JCC & Federation

United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula

Westchester Jewish Council

Youngstown Area Jewish Federation

Other Organizations

Congregation Sha’ar Zahav (of San Francisco)