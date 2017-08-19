2018年“圣路易地区最佳公立高中”榜单（2018 Best Public High Schools in the St. Louis Area）

【圣路易时报讯】Niche网站近日公布了2018年“圣路易地区最佳公立高中”榜单（2018 Best Public High Schools in the St. Louis Area），其中克莱顿高中(Clayton High School)荣登榜首。
据了解，这份榜单通过对美国教育部的学术和学生生活数据的严格分析，收集的考试成绩，并结合学生及家长的反馈，对圣路易地区公立高中进行大排名。Niche公布，他们根据每所高中的毕业率、学生SAT、ACT考试成绩、以及学校在学术水平、师资队伍、教学设施等多方面进行综合评比，公布了2018年“圣路易地区最佳公立高中”榜单。
1. Clayton High School
School District of Clayton
学生人数: 875 师生比例: 11:1
2. Kirkwood Senior High School
Kirkwood School District
学生人数: 1,782 师生比例: 15:1
3. Lafayette High School
Rockwood R-VI School District
学生人数: 1,924 师生比例: 16:1
4. Ladue Horton Watkins High School
Ladue School District
学生人数: 1,270 师生比例: 14:1
5. Marquette Senior High School
Rockwood R-VI School District
学生人数: 2,263 师生比例: 16:1
6. Parkway Central High School
Parkway C-II School District
学生人数: 1,309 师生比例: 15:1
7. Eureka Senior High School
Rockwood R-VI School District
学生人数: 1,932 师生比例: 15:1
8. Parkway West High School
Parkway C-II School District
学生人数: 1,176 师生比例: 14:1
9. Webster Groves High School
Webster Groves School District
学生人数: 1,348 师生比例: 15:1
10. Parkway South High School
Parkway C-II School District
学生人数: 1,711 师生比例: 16:1
11. Pattonville Senior High School
Pattonville R-III School District
学生人数: 1,746 师生比例: 14:1
12. O’Fallon High School
Public SchoolO Fallon
学生人数: 2,474 师生比例: 18:1
13. Lindbergh Senior High School
Lindbergh Schools School District
学生人数: 2,021 师生比例: 17:1
14. Parkway North High School
Parkway C-II School District
学生人数: 1,306 师生比例: 14:1
15. Metro High School
St. Louis City School District
学生人数: 335 师生比例: 13:1
16. Brentwood High School
Brentwood School District
学生人数: 231 师生比例: 10:1
17. Rockwood Summit Senior High School
Rockwood R-VI School District
学生人数: 1,358 师生比例: 16:1
18. Francis Howell High School
Francis Howell R-III School District
学生人数: 1,924 师生比例: 17:1
19. Edwardsville High School
Edwardsville Community Unit School District No. 7
学生人数: 2,355 师生比例: 17:1
Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School
Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
学生人数: 304 师生比例: 9:1