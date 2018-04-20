Chinese Culture Days, Missouri Botanical Garden

A Grand Parade led by a 70-foot dancing dragon opens our annual springtime festival of Chinese culture, featuring acrobatics, square dances, tea and cooking demonstrations, traditional artwork and authentic regional cuisine. Enjoy special activities in the Grigg Nanjing Friendship Chinese Garden.

Since 1996, the Garden has collaborated with the Chinese Culture Education and Services Foundation to produce an event to celebrate Chinese culture. Hundreds of community volunteers work towards producing a weekend filled with colorful Chinese pageantry, art, music and dance, history and legends, and of course, wonderful food!

View festival schedule

Hours

Saturday* and Sunday, April 21-22

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Due to festival programming, there will be no early morning walking hours on Saturday, April 21.

Admission

$15 Admission (ages 13 & older)

$7 Children (ages 3–12)

$7 Garden members (free for member children 3–12)

Regular admission rates also apply for the Doris I. Schnuck Children Garden.

Please note: trams do not operate during Chinese Culture Days.

Tickets