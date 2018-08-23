2018 聖路易各界慶祝中華民國雙十國慶酒會

十月七日(週日)下午六時至八時 京園餐廳宴会 廳 舉行

餐费每位只收十元(實值二十五元)，預約報名請盡早發電子郵件至 francis.yueh@gmail.com，收到電郵後會回郵確認并安排桌次，餐會現場付款即可，請勿重複預約。

In Celebration of the 107th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

聖路易僑學各界慶祝中華民國一百零七年雙十國慶

The St. Louis Republic of China National Day Celebration Committee Requests the Honor of You and Your Company Join the ROC (Taiwan) National Day Celebration Reception

Sunday, October 7, 2018

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

at Mandarin House Banquet Hall

8008 Olive Blvd.,

University City, Missouri 63130

Business Attire National Dress

R.S.V.P francis.yueh@gmail.com

($10 per person, paid on site, a $25 value)