Festival of Nations – St. Louis’ Largest Multicultural Celebration To Be Held

August 26 & 27, 2017

【圣路易时报讯】由圣路易国际机构(International Institute)主办之国际嘉年华会(Festival of Nations)，8月26、27日两天将在圣路易市Tower Grove公园 (4256 Magnolia Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110)盛大举行 (免费)，预估两天庆祝活动将吸引十几万名美食爱好者前来品尝不同风味美食，体验不同国家的文化。

主办单位国际机构总裁Anna Crosslin表示, 今年有超过八十个国家参与盛事，展现圣路易多元族裔之特色，其中，嘉年华会设有三个舞台，有各式音乐、舞蹈之呈现，让Tower Grove 公园处处充满欢笑，歌声舞影。除此之外还有各国饮食、音乐、舞蹈、手工艺及文化摊位。 Anna Crosslin感谢圣路易社区各界之支持和义工参与，国际嘉年华会已成为圣路易地区一年一度最大型之多元文化活动。

ST. LOUIS — The International Institute of St. Louis, the St. Louis Region’s Welcoming Center for New Americans, will once again present its signature cultural event, the Festival of Nations, Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27, in Tower Grove Park in the City of St. Louis’ Near South Side.

Now in its 17th year, the Festival of Nations is the St. Louis region’s largest multicultural celebration, historically attracting more than 100,000 visitors over the two-day event. In surveys, the Festival of Nations received a score of 4 or 5 stars out of 5 by over 90% of attendees in 2016, with 80% of them spending two or more hours at the Festival.

Festival of Nations will feature:

3 stages of non-stop music and entertainment – performers from St. Louis and surrounding states.

40+ food booths – we’ll have favorites returning, plus additions of Laotian, Malaysian, and Venezuelan.

30+ gift booths – added new this year is Gambian and Kurdish.

Children’s Activities, World Sports & Games Meadow, Crafts Demos, Dance Lessons.

Festival hours are Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Festival entrance is free. Food, beverages, and authentic handmade ethnic gift items will be available for purchase.More information is posted on the Festival of Nations website at www.festivalofnationsstl.org .

About International Institute of St. Louis

The International Institute, established in 1919, is a pioneer in the field of diversity. In all our comprehensive array of adjustment services reaches more than 7,500 immigrants and refugees from 75 countries annually. The purpose of the International Institute is to be the St. Louis region’s Welcoming Center for New Americans. Its programs are arranged in three pillars of service: Immersion, Investment, and Inclusion.