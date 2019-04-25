【St. Louis Chinese American News 圣路易时报讯】

2019年 圣路易斯 密苏里植物园 中华日

Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28

2019年4月27号,28号(周六和周日) 圣路易斯密苏里植物园中华日是圣路易斯及周边几万华人最关注的庆 祝中华文化的社区活动之一，圣路易斯华人社区全力以赴， 将拿出最好的节目来为前来游园的观众们展现中华文化的魅力。

A Grand Parade led by a 70-foot dancing dragon opens our annual springtime festival of Chinese culture, featuring acrobatics, square dances, tea and cooking demonstrations, traditional artwork and authentic regional cuisine.

Enjoy special activities in the Grigg Nanjing Friendship Chinese Garden.

Since 1996, the Garden has collaborated with the Chinese Culture Education and Services Foundation to produce an event to celebrate Chinese culture.

Hundreds of community volunteers work towards producing a weekend filled with colorful Chinese pageantry, art, music and dance, history and legends, and of course, wonderful food!

Hours

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission

$16 Admission (ages 13 & older)

$5 Children (ages 3–12)

$8 Garden members (free for member children 3–12)

Regular admission rates also apply for the Doris I. Schnuck Children Garden.

Please note: trams do not operate during Chinese Culture Days.