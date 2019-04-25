【St. Louis Chinese American News 圣路易时报讯】
2019年 圣路易斯 密苏里植物园 中华日
2019年中华日亮点推荐 中西合璧 • 民族花开 • 丝绸之路
喜逢中美建交40周年 圣路易斯-南京友好城市缔结40周年
A Grand Parade led by a 70-foot dancing dragon opens our annual springtime festival of Chinese culture, featuring acrobatics, square dances, tea and cooking demonstrations, traditional artwork and authentic regional cuisine.
Enjoy special activities in the Grigg Nanjing Friendship Chinese Garden.
Since 1996, the Garden has collaborated with the Chinese Culture Education and Services Foundation to produce an event to celebrate Chinese culture.
Hundreds of community volunteers work towards producing a weekend filled with colorful Chinese pageantry, art, music and dance, history and legends, and of course, wonderful food!
Hours
Saturday* and Sunday, April 27-28
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*Due to festival programming, there will be no early morning walking hours on Saturday, April 20.
Admission
$16 Admission (ages 13 & older)
$5 Children (ages 3–12)
$8 Garden members (free for member children 3–12)
Regular admission rates also apply for the Doris I. Schnuck Children Garden.
Please note: trams do not operate during Chinese Culture Days.