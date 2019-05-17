DANCE ST. LOUIS 推出2019年 三天三夜「春之舞」嘉年华会

Dance St. Louis invites you and a guest to the 12th Annual Emerson SPRING TO DANCE Festival next week—Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 23-25—at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.

This year’s festival features 3 nights of nonstop dance from nearly 300 artists and 30+ professional dance companies from across the country from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Chicago and Atlanta to New York City and Washington D.C. and in between. Whether it’s contemporary, ballet, modern, and tap to aerial, hip-hop and Indian, there’s something for everyone with a distinct, unique program each night. Lobby performances begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by Lee Theater performances at 6 p.m. and mainstage performances at 7:30 p.m.

【圣路易时报讯】圣路易舞蹈界春季最大盛事，Dance St. Louis 邀请了全美知名30多个舞团，三百多位艺术家，将于5月23日至25日国殇节假期，在圣路易密苏里大学Touhill表演艺术中心，举办「春之舞」大型舞蹈嘉年华会，表演三天三夜六场，每场票价仅售$5-20元，欢迎各界爱舞人士把握机会购票欣赏，购票请洽 Dance St. Louis (314 ) 534-6622, http://www.dancestlouis.org。

今年是Dance St Louis第十二年举办「春之舞」大型舞蹈嘉年华会。 「春之舞」花团锦簇，美上加美，是带动圣路易地区舞蹈界风潮一个成功范例，三十多个受邀演出的舞团各具特色，有着不同型式舞蹈风格（从芭蕾，古典和现代，踢踏，嘻哈到印度舞等）之演出，观众将耳目一新。