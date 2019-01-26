Drunken Fish – Lunar New Year Party 2019

Celebrate the Year of the Pig inside VUE at 612North Event Space & Catering, downtown St. Louis’ newest venue. VUE has incredible views of the Arch, downtown St. Louis, entertaining bartenders, modern decor, and an electric ambiance. 21+ event only.

  • DJ Greasy
  • “Feast of Good Fortune” featuring night market-style food selections: make-your-own-Bibimbap bar, Korean Fried Chicken provided by Kimchi Guys, assorted sushi provided by Drunken Fish, dumpling station, ramen bar provided by NAMI Ramen, & more!
  • Drink specials
  • Gekkeikan sake samples
  • Fun swag

Sat, Feb 9, 2019, 9:00 PM – Sun, Feb 10, 2019, 1:00 AM CST

612North Event Space + Catering
612 North 2nd Street
St. Louis, MO 63102

 

