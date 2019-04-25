IPHF hosts Special 40th Anniversary: Nanjing-St. Louis Sister City Retrospective

【St. Louis Chinese American News 圣路易时报讯】

April 27th – July 6th, 2019

南京将在圣路易斯市举办缔结友城40周年图片展

今年是中美建交40周年，也是南京市和美国圣路易斯市结为友好城市40周年。中美建交后，这是两国之间结成的第一对友好城市，为两国地方交流合作树立了样板。

为庆祝两市结为友好城市40周年，由南京市人民政府主办，南京市档案馆、南京市人民政府外事办公室、圣路易斯市友城委员会承办的“友城之约——庆祝南京与圣路易斯缔结友城40周年图片展”将在美国密苏里州圣路易斯市的国际摄影名人堂暨博物馆(3415 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63103)开展。当地时间4月26日晚上6点举行开展仪式，27日正式对外开放，展期将持续至7月6日。

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Nanjing-St. Louis Sister City collaboration the International Photography Hall of Fame presents 40th Year Anniversary: Nanjing-St. Louis Sister City: Retrospective. This exhibition will bring together images of Nanjing, China, a city both rich in history and vibrantly modern.

In 1979 St. Louis was the first US city to establish formal ties with a sister city in China. This partnership has grown throughout the intervening years with continued exchanges of culture, commerce and goodwill. IPHF is proud to continue this tradition offering a unique glimpse of life in Nanjing, China. www.iphf.org

Members: Free Non Members: $10 Seniors/Students: $5

友城之约 1979-2019

庆祝南京圣路易缔结友城40周年图片展

日期: 2019年4月27日至7月6日

时间: 周三至周六, 11时至下午5时

费用: 会员免费, 非会员 $10, 耆老/学生 $5

地点: International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum

3415 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63103

电话 : 314-535-1999

www.iphf.org

这次40周年图片展的主题，是要向美国人民介绍南京悠久历史和灿烂文化，展示南京经济活力和科技创新成就，回顾两市人民友好交往和友谊。

此外，展览还将通过实物展示、观众参与互动等环节，介绍南京特色的非遗，如云锦、秦淮花灯、金陵刻经等，突出浓浓的“南京元素”，让圣路易斯市人民加深对南京的了解，增强观众观展的趣味性、参与性，向美国观众讲好“南京故事”。