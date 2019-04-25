METROPOLITAN ST. LOUIS SEWER DISTRICTINVITES APPLICATIONS FOR THE POSITION OF: Human Resources Manager (Insurance and Safety)

METROPOLITAN ST. LOUIS SEWER DISTRICT

Human Resources Manager (Insurance and Safety)

$2,965.38 – $4,546.15 Biweekly $6,425.00 – $9,850.00 Monthly $77,100.00 – $118,200.00 Annually

OPENING DATE: 04/23/19 CLOSING DATE: 05/12/19 11:59 PM

DESCRIPTION:

Under general direction, performs work requiring considerable initiative and independent judgment in planning and administering the District’s Insurance and Safety Management programs.

Essential Functions: Provides leadership and manages the daily operations of the Insurance and Safety Division; directs, develops and motivates staff to meet objectives that assist in achieving the District’s strategic business plan. Develop and implement strategies to minimize loss exposures and premium expenses on worker’s compensation and building assets. Direct liaison between the District’s insurance brokers and underwriters on all matters related to insurance strategies, terms and conditions of coverage and renewal negotiations including RFP development.

Supervise and provide direction to staff engaged in developing and monitoring the District’s safety, worker’s compensation.

Prepare and administer the annual budget for the District’s the Insurance and Safety Division; advise senior management of loss exposures and recommended strategies to mitigate same develop and maintain an information system sufficient to allow for timely and accurate analysis of statistical information detailing the District’s the Insurance and Safety Division’s performance; attend conferences and seminars to the extent necessary to remain current on judicial pronouncements and industry trends affecting safety and insurance activities; responsible for placing insurance carrier on notice of loss, and collecting insurance recoveries for the District.

Considerable amount of time involved in claims administration. Oversee damage control efforts and activities which may include rebuild or reconstruction of District assets and second party claims.

Additional Res p onsibilities : Perform related work as required or as delegated by supervisor.

Trainin g and Ex p erience : Graduation from a recognized college or university with major course work in Business Administration, Safety or Insurance or related field, and ten years of progressively responsible experience in claims management and/or safety and loss prevention with at least five years of management or supervisory experience. Certified Safety Professional® or Missouri Resident Producer License preferred.

Desirable Knowled g e , Skills and Abilities : Extensive knowledge of the philosophy, principles, and procedures utilized in risk management; ability to plan, organize and manage ,loss control programs, including Workers’ Compensation, liability, self-insurance and safety; ability to research information and analyze data to arrive at valid conclusions, recommendations and plans of action; considerable working knowledge of statistical concepts, methods and data collection procedures; considerable ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with consultants, public officials department directors and other District personnel; considerable ability to supervise and evaluate the work of others; considerable skill in expressing oneself clearly and concisely in both oral and written form.

Must possess a valid driver’s license issued by the state in which employee resides.

Pursuant to MSD’s “Substance Abuse Policy and Procedures,” this position has been designated as safety sensitive and candidate must pass a Non-D.O.T. Drug Test for this position. Employees occupying this position are not subject to Federal (D.O.T.) Drug and Alcohol Testing Regulations.

Employees of MSD must have a successful or higher overall rating on last review.

Job #19-1317-3 HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER (INSURANCE AND SAFETY)

Human Resources Manager (Insurance and Safety) Supplemental Questionnaire

Do you have a degree from a recognized college or university with major course work in Business Administration, Safety or Insurance or related field?

Yes No

Do you have 10 or more years of experience in claims management and/or safety and loss prevention?

Yes No

Do you have a minimum of five (5) years of management or supervisory experience?

Yes No

Do you have a Certified Safety Professional® or Missouri Resident Producer License?

Yes No

Have you written and delivered safety training programs?

Yes No

What has been the largest staff you supervised?

0

1-5

6-10

11 or more

Have you been responsible for department budget preparation?

Yes No

What MicroSoft Office Products do you have experience using?

Word Excel

Power Point Outlook

Do you have a valid driver’s license?

Yes No