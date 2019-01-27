(By SCANews) MICDS students, parents, alumni, faculty, staff and friends were treated to a quick trip around the world at the 2019 MICDS International Expo on Friday, January 25, 2017. 46 different countries represented in the Expo, covering Asian, African, Middle Eastern, European, and Latin & Hispanic cultures. The Expo promotes, honors and celebrates the growing cultural diversity of MICDS through a fun event for the entire family that also helps MICDS students embrace all the world’s people with compassion. The Expo is jointly sponsored by the MICDS Parents Association International Expo Committee, the MICDS Parents Association Passport Series Committee and MICDS Department of Global Learning.

【圣路易时报讯】MICDS私立中学於1月25日周五下午4时30分至6时，在学校体育馆举行了每两年举办一次的大型国际博览会，由该校来自不同国家，不同族裔的家长提供各母国各族裔文化和饮食摊位，和全校师生共享文化大熔炉风采。

MICDS私立中学多元化教育由持学校签发的护照在这个国际博览会周游列国获得签证开始。

MICDS国际博览会之宗旨在於弘扬、尊重和庆祝MICDS学校里不断成长之多元文化和家庭，提供了一个学习和寓教於乐的机会，让同学们亲身融入世界上不同的民族文化和情感。



中国展台刘晓燕老师制作展出之中國龍、鶴折紙艺术作品，造型精致 极富创意

每位参加国际博览会的同学都会得到一本国际博览会护照，凭此护照可以周游世界各国，品尝不同食物，了解不同文化。

依国名英文字母顺序，旅程由阿根廷ARGENTINA开始，历经46个国家到赞比亚ZAMBIA。亚裔国家参加MICDS国际博览的有中国、印度、日本、和越南。