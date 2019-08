Steinway Grand Piano For Sale

Description: stunning piano in absolutely brand new condition. 1 adjustable artist leather bench and 1 wooden storage ebony bench are included.

Model: M

Year: 2014

Size: 5’7” (170cm)

Finish: satin ebony

Price: $45,000

Please call Yen Luu (314) 608-6368

Email: y8nluu@yahoo.com