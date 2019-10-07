【圣路易时报讯】密苏里州参议员Jill Schupp将于11月2日星期六，在圣路易郡Overland Community Center社区中心举办免费医疗保健活动，欢迎社区各界免费参加。

时间： 2019年11月2日星期六 上午10点 – 中午12点

地点： Overland 市 Frank Munsch 社区活动中心

9225 Lackland Road, Overland, MO 63114

医疗保健活动包括免费流感疫苗注射，视力和血压筛查，健康检查，保险和处方指导以及心理健康资源还有枪锁等等，都可供圣路易郡社区居民使用。

Senator Jill Schupp’s Care Fair

Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 AM – 12 PM

WHERE:

City of Overland Frank Munsch Community Center

9225 Lackland Road. Overland, MO 63114

Join us for the 5th Annual Care Fair, designed to make health care services and resources accessible to our community for healthier and stronger families!

People of all ages are invited to visit with 40+ vendors at the Fair offering a wide range of FREE services and resources including:

• Flu Shots

• Prescription Drug Assistance

• Vision Screenings

• Cholesterol Screenings

• Blood Sugar Screenings

• Blood Pressure Screenings

• Dental Screenings

• Open Enrollment Insurance Support

• Tax Filing Assistance

• Gun Safety Trigger Locks

And, tailored resources for: Expecting Mothers & Infants, Families, Seniors, Veterans, People with Disabilities, & the LGBTQ community.

Plus kids’ games and activities, healthy snacks, and great giveaways!