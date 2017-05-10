St Louis 本周末好去处 EMERSON年度艺术博览会

ANNUAL ART FAIR, PRESENTED BY EMERSON
MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND / MAY 12–14, 2017

【圣路易时讯】让Laumeier年度艺术博览会成为母亲节游玩好去处吧！今年是庆祝art fair举办三十周年，艺术博览会将为大家提供全球各地的食品和饮料供应商提供本地食品和饮料供应商。并且现场还有各种儿童活动，live muisc和150位艺术家作品。
不允许带宠物或外面的食物和饮料。
活动的收益将花费在Laumeier的临时展览费用，教育计划费用。

2017 Event Program

2017 Artist List [current as of April 10, 2017]

博览会日期和时间

Friday, May 12 / 6:00–10:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 13 / 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 14 / 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

门票：$10; Ages 10 and under are FREE

为孩子准备的活动时间

Saturday + Sunday
FREE with Art Fair admission
Saturday, May 13 / 2:00–8:00 p.m.
FREE with Art Fair admission

食品摊位品牌：

MAIN STAGE

4 Hands Brewing Company
Capitalist Pig BBQ
Farrotto’s
Liquid Spirits Bar
Old Tyme Kettle Korn
Serendipity Ice Cream

WAY FIELD

4 Hands Brewing Company
At Events Burgers & Dogs
Mediterranean Foods
Mission Taco Joint
Straub’s Food Truck
The Sweet Divine

娱乐活动：

MAIN STAGE ENTERTAINMENT

Saturday, May 13
11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. / JOIA
1:00–4:00 p.m. / Circus Flora

Sunday, May 14
11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. / Juggling Jeff
1:00–2:00 p.m. / Juggling Jeff

Friday, May 12
6:00–7:45 p.m. / Boogie Chyld
8:15–10:00 p.m. / Autumn’s Child

CREATION LOCATION ENTERTAINMENT

Saturday, May 13
11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. / Johnny Fox
12:30–2:00 p.m. / The Vanilla Beans

City of Sunset Hills Music Festival
2:30–4:00 p.m. / Dizzy Atmosphere
4:30–6:00 p.m. / Mitzi MacDonald & Keltic Reign
6:30–8:00 p.m. / The Lucky Old Sons

Sunday, May 14
10:00–11:00 a.m. / Brian Curran & Adam Andrews
11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. / Trip Daddys
1:30–3:00 p.m. / Funky Butt Brass Band
3:30–5:00 p.m. / Trixie Delight

 

 

