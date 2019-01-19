St. Louis celebrates the Chinese New Year!

Each year, the St. Louis Asian community celebrate the Chinese New Year and everyone is welcome!

The celebration begins the new year of the traditional Chinese Calendar. With thousands of visitors, tourists, and sightseers the Chinese New Year celebrations is one of the most spectacular festivals in the St. Louis area. Corporations, organizations, and business are encouraged to participate as an extension and demonstration of their interest in cultural diversity, while increasing their brand and goodwill among the vibrant and growing Chinese and Asian community.

Co-hosted by St. Louis Chinese Language and Culture Center and Confucius Institute at Webster University, the 2019 Chinese New Year Celebration will be held on Monday, February 11th at Webster University’s Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves, 63119, on Webster University’s campus.

This year marks “the year of the pig” which represents friendship, fortune and finance on the Chinese Zodiac.

The 90-minute event starts at 7 p.m. Featured performances include:

「The Lion Dance」 – St. Louis University High School

「Yellow River」 Piano Duet – St. Louis Yangtze River Performing Art Ensemble

「Red Silk Dance」 – St. Louis Modern Chinese School

「Chinese YoYo」 acrobatics – China Changzhi Acrobatic School

「Erhu Solo」 – Confucius Institute at Webster University

「Mountain Flowers Bloom Dance」 – St. Louis Yangtze River Performing Art Ensemble

「Acrobatic Contortion」 – China Changzhi Acrobatic School

「Spring Festival Overture」 instrumental ensemble – St. Louis Yangtze River Performing Art Ensemble

「Picking Vetch」 classical dance – University of Washington University Chinese Students International Association

「Power & Strength」 acrobatics – China Changzhi Acrobatic School

「Fisherman’s Harvest Song」 violin solo – St. Louis Yangtze River Performing Art Ensemble performer Ziaoziao Qiang, with accompanist Wen Shen

「Space Walk」 acrobatics – China Changzhi Acrobatic School

「Raindrops Against Banana Leaves」 dance – Wei Dance

「After School Kids Show」recitation and chorus – Confucius Institute at Webster University

「Hula Hoop」 acrobatics – China Changzhi Acrobatic School

「Gesang Flower on the Plateau」 Tibetan dance – St. Louis Modern Chinese School

「Shandoan Youth Waltz」 chorus – St. Louis Yangtze River Performing Art Ensemble under the direction of Tong Hu

Tickets cost $50 (VIP) $25, and $15.

Tickets info: http://events.webster.edu/event/2019_chinese_new_year_celebration