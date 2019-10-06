St. Louis Modern Chinese School圣路易现代中文学校
Dominated 2018-2019 Math League Contests

photo of the winners, Minhui Zhang (President of SLMCS, 6th right), Xiaodong Zhu (Principle of Talent School, 5th left), and Dr. Leo Liu (Math League Contest Coordinator, and Math Teacher for Grade 6, 8, and Algebra I Contests, 4th right)

【St. Louis Chinese American News 圣路易时报讯】

The Math League announced Missouri Mathematics League 2018-2019 annual contest results. St. Louis Modern Chinese School (SLMCS, 圣路易现代中文学校) dominated the Grade 8 and Grade 6 math contests for Missouri Mathematics League for both individual and school competition. SLMCS is the #1 school for both grades 6 and 8 contests, and six students won a suitably engraved plaque as shown below from the Missouri Mathematics League by finishing the top two spots in the individual category.

For the Grade 8 school contest category, after-school learning center, like SLMCS, is NOT eligible to win an engraved plaque for this category. However, among the 20 schools participating in the grade 8 contest, SLMCS scored 158 points and beat the #1 school, Wydown Middle School, by 27 points in the Missouri Mathematics League. SLMCS has been the #1 school for the past 3 years (2016-2019).
For the Grade 8 individual contest category, below are the 10 SLMCS students on the top 32 list:

The top 2 students, Kevin Tang, Jason Tsao, and Jason Zhao, won a suitably engraved plaque from the Missouri Mathematics League. SLMCS participated the Grade 8 contest for the past 3 years, and SLMCS won two plaques in 2016-2017, one plaque in 2017-2018, and three for 2018-2019. You could find the complete list and more details of the Grade 6-8 contests following the link:
https://www.mathleague.com/downloads/gs1819/mo-678-1819.pdf

St. Louis Modern Chinese School offers Math and Programming classes, besides Chinese/Bilingual Chinese Classes and other Art/Culture classes for both parents and students. You could find more details about the school and courses offered on slmcs.org.

SLMCS participated the Missouri Mathematics League Grade 6 Math Contest the first time in 2018-19. For the individual contest category, below are the 7 SLMCS students on the top 36 list. The top 2 students, Newman Shen, Joshua Lam, and Andrew Want, won a suitably engraved plaque from the Missouri Mathematics League.
For the school contest category, among the 25 schools participating the grade 6 contest, the SLMCS top 5 students scored 145 points and beat the #1 school, Wydown Middle School, by 9 points.

Unlike the Grades 6-8 Math League contests, the Algebra I contest is a nationwide contest. Below are winners on the top 273 student list.
For the school contest category, the SLMCS top 5 students scored 137 and won the #12 spot as below. You could find more details on: https://www.mathleague.com/downloads/45a1819/45a-1819.pdf

