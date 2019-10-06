【St. Louis Chinese American News 圣路易时报讯】

The Math League announced Missouri Mathematics League 2018-2019 annual contest results. St. Louis Modern Chinese School (SLMCS, 圣路易现代中文学校) dominated the Grade 8 and Grade 6 math contests for Missouri Mathematics League for both individual and school competition. SLMCS is the #1 school for both grades 6 and 8 contests, and six students won a suitably engraved plaque as shown below from the Missouri Mathematics League by finishing the top two spots in the individual category.

For the Grade 8 school contest category, after-school learning center, like SLMCS, is NOT eligible to win an engraved plaque for this category. However, among the 20 schools participating in the grade 8 contest, SLMCS scored 158 points and beat the #1 school, Wydown Middle School, by 27 points in the Missouri Mathematics League. SLMCS has been the #1 school for the past 3 years (2016-2019).

For the Grade 8 individual contest category, below are the 10 SLMCS students on the top 32 list:



The top 2 students, Kevin Tang, Jason Tsao, and Jason Zhao, won a suitably engraved plaque from the Missouri Mathematics League. SLMCS participated the Grade 8 contest for the past 3 years, and SLMCS won two plaques in 2016-2017, one plaque in 2017-2018, and three for 2018-2019. You could find the complete list and more details of the Grade 6-8 contests following the link:

https://www.mathleague.com/downloads/gs1819/mo-678-1819.pdf

St. Louis Modern Chinese School offers Math and Programming classes, besides Chinese/Bilingual Chinese Classes and other Art/Culture classes for both parents and students. You could find more details about the school and courses offered on slmcs.org.