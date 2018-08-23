University City- “NO TIF!” Protest

What: Protest Against the Proposed U. City TIF
Why: No Community Benefits Agreement? No TIF.
When: August 23, 2018, 5pm
Where: 7401 Balson Avenue, University City 63130 (traffic circle in front of U. City High)
University City, MO – After nearly five months of asking U City Council to negotiate a community benefits agreement and meaningfully engage the 3rd ward residents, we have seen only 2 community listening sessions which both came in the last two weeks.
The city has been in talks with Novus for over a year, and we are tired of the community playing second fiddle to a developer.
Please join the protest tomorrow, August 23 at 5pm at U City High in support of the immigrant owned businesses, homeowners, and the renters who will be unwillingly displaced by the development.
Cori Bush and Maria Chappelle-Nadal have both confirmed they will attend.
Contact: Clair Antoine, Missouri Civics Project
Phone: 781-353-4253
Email: MissouriCivicsProject@gmail.com