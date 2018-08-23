University City- “NO TIF!” Protest

What: Protest Against the Proposed U. City TIF

Why: No Community Benefits Agreement? No TIF.

When: August 23, 2018, 5pm

Where: 7401 Balson Avenue, University City 63130 (traffic circle in front of U. City High)

University City, MO – After nearly five months of asking U City Council to negotiate a community benefits agreement and meaningfully engage the 3rd ward residents, we have seen only 2 community listening sessions which both came in the last two weeks.

The city has been in talks with Novus for over a year, and we are tired of the community playing second fiddle to a developer.

Please join the protest tomorrow, August 23 at 5pm at U City High in support of the immigrant owned businesses, homeowners, and the renters who will be unwillingly displaced by the development.

Cori Bush and Maria Chappelle-Nadal have both confirmed they will attend.

Contact: Clair Antoine, Missouri Civics Project

Phone: 781-353-4253

Email: MissouriCivicsProject@gmail.com