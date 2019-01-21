Plan to attend! February 8, 2019 at The Mandarin House

Tickets

The World Affairs Council of St. Louis’s signature fundraising event is our Annual Chinese New Year Celebration.

For more than twenty years, the World Affairs Council of St. Louis has welcomed the Chinese New Year with a wide variety of reception activities, stunning entertainment, an exquisite Chinese banquet, multiple raffles with exciting prizes, and a silent auction.

Early Bird Pricing is now in effect! For WAC members, the 10-course meal with food and drink included, is just $88.

For non-members, the price is $98. (The number 8 is considered beneficial in the Mandarin language.)

We have special corporate rates as well; please contact rfoster@wac-stl.org.

To sponsor at the Platinum level, a table of 10 is $2,500; the Gold level is $2,000 and the Silver level is $1,500. All sponsors get promotional recognition and premiums table location.

This event provides us with the necessary funds to continue our engagement of the St. Louis community in a globalized world through educational programming and community outreach.