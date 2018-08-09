孩子想学音乐吗？机会来了!

YAMAHA山叶音乐教室 团体班 个别班 同步招生！
YAMAHA MUSIC SCHOOL音乐教室招生
Classes & Private Lessons Forming Now!
每位父母都希望孩子能有好的开始，但人生不只是场百米赛跑，更是场长途的马拉松竞技，为了不让您的小孩只是小时了了，在幼儿时期，替孩子奠定良好的学习基础，比证明孩子是不是天才更为重要。
这个时候，具有启发性的音乐教育，是孩子最好的起跑点。
全球有超过6百万学生在山叶音乐教室学习，基于50年经验，山叶音乐教室课程特色为：
有乐趣：3到99岁的学生都可享受音乐的乐趣
有水平：山叶课程全球高度认同
最全面：山叶课程全面培养音乐素质，创新和挚爱
最优越：研究显示学习音乐能深刻正面提升智慧，情绪和身体发育之成长
Over 6,000,000 students around the world have studied at Yamaha Music
Schools.
Based on 50 years of experience, the Yamaha curriculum is:
FUN: Introduces students 3-99 to the joy of music!
HIGH QUALITY: The curriculum is highly regarded around the world.
COMPREHENSIVE: Yamaha’s method cultivates musical ability, creativity, and a love of music.
BENEFICIAL: Research has shown time and again that intellectual, emotional, and physical development is positively and deeply impacted by music study.
August 16th 6pm-8pm
St. Charles Location
2171 Bluestone Plaza
St Charles, MO 63303
August 23rd 6pm-8pm
South County Location
83 South County Center Way
St Louis, MO 63129