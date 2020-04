韦伯斯特大学腾空学生宿舍,免费给附近医院的医护人员使用。医护人员每班12到14小时,很辛苦。有的离家很远。我校的公寓不仅能为她们提供安全住所,也保护她们的家人。

More than a dozen doctors and nurses working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in St. Louis will have their lives made a bit easier, thanks to Webster University. The University is making 15 apartments in the North Hall complex adjacent to its main campus available for free to medical personnel who need to live closer to Mercy South Hospital during the pandemic.